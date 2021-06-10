‘Free Guy’ New Trailer Finds Ryan Reynolds Channeling His Inner Hero

The new trailer for Twentieth Century Studios’ Free Guy finds Ryan Reynolds starring as a background video game character who leaps into the spotlight after learning he’s not actually a living, breathing human. Reynolds tosses out one-liners while taking over the game and catapulting himself into the role of the story’s hero.

Ryan Reynolds is joined by Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), Joe Keery (Stranger Things), Lil Rel Howery (Rel), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Brockmire), and Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit). The adventure comedy also features cameos by real video gamers Imane “Pokimane” Anys, Lannan “LazarBeam” Eacott, Seán William “Jacksepticeye” McLoughlin, Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, and Daniel “DanTDM” Middleton.

Matt Lieberman and Zak Penn wrote the screenplay and Reynolds, Levy, Sarah Schechter, Greg Berlanti, and Adam Kolbrenner produced. Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, George Dewey, Dan Levine, and Michael Riley McGrath executive produced.

Directed by Shawn Levy, Free Guy‘s heading to theaters on August 13, 2021.

The Plot, Courtesy of Twentieth Century Studios:

In Free Guy, a bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game, decides to become the hero of his own story…one he rewrites himself. Now in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way…before it is too late.









