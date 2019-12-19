To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You Debuts the First Full Trailer

Netflix just released the first full trailer for To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, the sequel to 2018’s young adult romantic comedy, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before. Both films are based on novels by Jenny Han, with the sequel adapted from Han’s New York Times bestseller, P.S. I Still Love You.

Netflix will release the romantic comedy on February 12, 2020, just in time for Valentine’s Day viewing.

Lana Condor and Noah Centineo return to lead the cast as Lara Jean and Peter, respectively. The cast also includes Jordan Fisher, Anna Cathcart, Janel Parrish, John Corbett, Sarayu Blue, Ross Butler, Madeleine Arthur, Emilija Baranc, Trezzo Mahoro and Holland Taylor.

Susan Johnson (Carrie Pilby) directed the original film and Michael Fimognari makes his feature film directorial debut as the director of the sequel. Sofia Alvarez and J. Mills Goodloe adapted Han’s book.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

“It’s a new year and Lara Jean (Condor) and Peter (Centineo) are no longer pretending to be a couple. They ARE a couple. And, as Lara Jean navigates a trove of official firsts with Peter – her first real kiss, her first real date, her first Valentine’s Day – she finds herself leaning more on Kitty and Margot (Cathcart and Parrish), Chris (Arthur), and an unexpected new confidant, Stormy (Taylor), to help her manage the complex emotions that come with this new chapter of balancing a relationship and figuring out her authentic self.

But when John Ambrose (Fisher), another recipient of one of Lara Jean’s old love letters, enters her life again she must rely on herself more than ever as she’s confronted with her first real dilemma: Can a girl be in love with two boys at once?”