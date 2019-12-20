Dare Me Series Preview: Episode 1 Cast, Plot, and Premiere Date

USA Network’s new series Dare Me, based on the critically acclaimed novel by Megan Abbott, will join the network’s primetime lineup on December 29, 2019 at 10pm ET/PT. Abbott is actively involved in the television adaptation, serving as a writer on the series and executive producing along with Gina Fattore and Film 44’s Peter Berg (Friday Night Lights) and Michael Lombardo.

The season one cast includes Willa Fitzgerald as Coach Colette French, Herizen Guardiola as Addy Hanlon, Marlo Kelly as Beth Cassidy, Paul Fitzgerald as Bert Cassidy, Zach Roerig as Sarge Will Mosley, Rob Heaps as Matt French, and Alison Thornton as Tacy Cassidy.

Episode 1 “Coup D’État” Plot – The arrival of the starry new cheer coach Colette French threatens Addy and Beth’s tight bond.

Details on Season 1, Courtesy of USA Network:

“Dare Me is an unflinching exploration of teen angst, jealousy, loyalty and the dynamics of power in a small Midwestern town.

Peering behind the all-American facade, the series dives into the cutthroat world of competitive high school cheerleading. It follows the fraught relationship between two best friends (Guardiola and Kelly) after a new coach (Fitzgerald) arrives to bring their team to prominence. While the girls’ friendship is put to the test, their young lives are changed forever when a shocking crime rocks their quiet rust belt town.

Part coming-of-age story, part sport drama, part murder mystery, Dare Me exposes the physical and psychological extremes that some young women are willing to endure in order to get ahead.”