Bleecker Street’s new trailer for the adult relationship comedy Together focuses on a married couple dealing with being in constant close quarters for far too long during the Covid-19 pandemic. The R-rated dark comedy stars James McAvoy (It Chapter Two, Glass) and Emmy nominee Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe) as the couple with issues who appear to be on the verge of killing each other. Samuel Logan co-stars as their young son.

Together comes from three-time Oscar nominated director Stephen Daldry (The Reader, The Hours, Bill Elliot) and screenwriter Dennis Kelly (Utopia).

Bleecker Street’s set an August 27, 2021 release date.

The Plot, Courtesy of Bleecker Street:

“Academy Award nominee Stephen Daldry’s new comedy, Together, starring James McAvoy and Sharon Horgan, is the story of a family, like so many, who found a way to survive – together. This hilarious and heartbreaking story intimately shows two partners forced to re-evaluate themselves and their relationship through the reality of lockdown.”