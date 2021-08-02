Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock attempts to lay down the law by issuing a list of rules in the new official trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Meanwhile, Woody Harrelson’s serial killer Cletus Kasady is ready to indulge in a little Carnage…which prompts Eddie to break the rules and promise Venom he can eat anyone.

The nearly three minute trailer arrives with a tease of a fall release.

Hardy and Harrelson are joined by Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, Reid Scott, and Stephen Graham. Andy Serkis directs from a screenplay by Kelly Marcel (story by Marcel and Tom Hardy).

The Columbia Pictures film is produced by Hardy, Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, and Hutch Parker. Barry Waldman, Jonathan Cavendish, and Ruben Fleischer executive produce. Fleischer directed 2018’s Venom which grossed $856+ million during its worldwide theatrical run.

The Plot:

Tom Hardy returns to the big screen as the lethal protector Venom, one of MARVEL’s greatest and most complex characters.