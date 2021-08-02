‘Lord of the Rings’ Series Details, Premiere Date, and First Photo

Amazon Studios’ much-anticipated The Lord of the Rings (the working title) series will arrive on Prime Video on Friday, September 2, 2022. Yes, you read that right. 2021 is no longer an option, thanks to delays in production due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and now Amazon’s aiming for September 2022.

The official premiere date announcement was accompanied by the first photo from the series.

“The journey begins September 2, 2022 with the premiere of our original The Lord of the Rings series on Prime Video,” stated Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. “I can’t express enough just how excited we all are to take our global audience on a new and epic journey through Middle-earth! Our talented producers, cast, creative, and production teams have worked tirelessly in New Zealand to bring this untold and awe-inspiring vision to life.”

Filming wrapped up today in New Zealand on the series’ first season.

Season one stars Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, and Trystan Gravelle. Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani are also part of the huge ensemble cast bringing to life J.R.R. Tolkien’s Middle-earth.

J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay guide the series as showrunners and executive producers. Lindsey Weber, Callum Greene, J.A. Bayona, Belén Atienza, Justin Doble, Jason Cahill, Gennifer Hutchison, Bruce Richmond, and Sharon Tal Yguado are also involved as executive producers. Charlotte Brändström directs, Christopher Newman produces, and Wayne Che Yip is a co-executive producer.

“As Bilbo says, ‘Now I think I am quite ready to go on another journey.’ Living and breathing Middle-earth these many months has been the adventure of a lifetime. We cannot wait for fans to have the chance to do so as well,” stated co-showrunners Payne and McKay.

The Plot, Courtesy of Amazon:

Amazon Studios’ forthcoming series brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness.

Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.







