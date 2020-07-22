‘Dallas and Robo’ with John Cena, Kat Dennings Joins Syfy’s Animation Block

Syfy’s picked up YouTube Originals and ShadowMachine’s Dallas and Robo, adding the adult animated comedy to its TZGZ late-night animation block. The eight-episode season will debut on Syfy on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at midnight-ish.

Dallas and Robo‘s voice cast is led by John Cena and Kat Dennings. Matt Mariska and Andy Sipes are the showrunners and serve as executive producers along with series creator Mike Roberts, John Cena, Alex Bulkley, and Corey Campodonico.

In other TZGZ news, SYFY will be promoting the four original shows that are part of the network’s animation block during the first-ever virtual San Diego Comic-Con – [email protected] The network’s hosting a panel on Friday, July 24th at 6pm PT/9pm ET that will feature members of the voice casts of Wild Life, Devil May Care, Magical Girl Friendship Squad, and Hell Den.

The Dallas and Robo Plot, Courtesy of Syfy:

Dallas and Robo is a space-trucking comedy following the misadventures of foul-mouthed ex-stock car racer Dallas (Dennings) and her ass-kickin’ artificially intelligent good buddy, Robo (Cena). Together, they navigate their way around cannibal bikers, rival space truckers and vending machine burritos as they try to make a buck in the seedy world of interplanetary big rigging.

TZGZ is SYFY’s growing late-night adult animation block (TZGZ comes after SYFY, duh). It’s on Saturdays at midnight-ish because, just come hang whenever… we’re around. It’s perfect for when you’re feeling chill, funny and maybe even have the munchies. We’ve got animated comedy with a genre twist and of course, a High Wizard to keep you company.