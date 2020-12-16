‘The Ultimate Playlist of Noise’ Debuts a Trailer and New Poster

A teenager obsessed with sounds (of all sorts, not just music) has his life thrown for a loop in the Hulu original film, The Ultimate Playlist of Noise. The trailer introduces us to Marcus as he learns his world’s about to completely change and contemplates his approach to adapting to his new circumstances.

Hulu’s set a January 15, 2021 streaming premiere date.

The cast is led by Keean Johnson as Marcus and Madeline Brewer as Wendy. Bennett Lasseter directed from a screenplay by Mitchelle Winkle, both making their feature debuts with the project. Jeremy Garelick, Will Phelps, Ryan Bennett, Michael Schade, Mickey Liddell, and Pete Shilaimon served as producers.

The Plot, Courtesy of Hulu:

The film follows Marcus (Johnson), an audio obsessed high school senior who learns he must undergo brain surgery that will render him deaf. He decides to seize control of his fate by recording the Ultimate Playlist of Noise – a bucket list of all his favorite sounds. Once he sets out, he meets Wendy (Brewer), a wildly charming, struggling musician who is trying to escape to New York for her chance at a life-changing opportunity.

Together they check off his list as they make their way across the country, until painful revelations force Marcus to face reality and his future without sound.