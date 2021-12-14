Lionsgate’s The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent teaser trailer confirms this is in fact the most Nicolas Cage movie of all Nicolas Cage movies. The twisted action-comedy finds the Oscar winner playing a heightened version of himself opposite Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian) who stars as Nick Cage’s biggest fan.

Joining Cage and Pascal in the twisted comedy are Sharon Horgan, Ike Barinholtz, Alessandra Mastronardi, Jacob Scipio, Lily Sheen, Neil Patrick Harris, and Tiffany Haddish.

Director Tom Gormican (Ghosted) co-wrote the screenplay with Kevin Etten. Cage, Mike Nilon, Kristin Burr, and Kevin Turen serve as producers.

Lionsgate’s set an April 22, 2022 theatrical premiere.

The Plot:

“Nicolas Cage stars as… Nick Cage in the action-comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. Creatively unfulfilled and facing financial ruin, the fictionalized version of Cage must accept a $1 million offer to attend the birthday of a dangerous superfan (Pascal). Things take a wildly unexpected turn when Cage is recruited by a CIA operative (Haddish) and forced to live up to his own legend, channeling his most iconic and beloved on-screen characters in order to save himself and his loved ones.

With a career built for this very moment, the seminal award-winning actor must take on the role of a lifetime: Nicolas Cage.”







