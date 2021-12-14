‘Servant’ Unveils a Season 3 Trailer and Earns a Season 4 Renewal

Apple TV+ announced they’ve renewed the psychological thriller Servant, executive produced by Oscar nominee M. Night Shyamalan (The Sixth Sense), for a fourth season. The announcement comes just one day after Apple TV+ released the trailer for the upcoming third season.

The 10-episode third season will premiere on Friday, January 21, 2022, with new episodes arriving on subsequent Fridays.

“Since the very first episode of Servant, audiences all over the world have loved buckling themselves in for this thrill ride, drawn into the cinematic, unsettling, twist-filled universe that M. Night Shyamalan has created,” stated Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+. “With each suspense-filled season, viewers have been able to experience the living nightmares of these compelling characters on an increasingly deeper level and we can’t wait for everyone to see what’s in store as this gripping mystery takes another surprising turn in season four.”

Season three stars Lauren Ambrose reprising her role as Dorothy Turner. Toby Kebbell returns as Sean Turner, Nell Tiger Free is back as Leanne Grayson, and Rupert Grint is once again on board as Julian Pearce. Sunita Mani (No Activity) joins the cast for the upcoming season.

British Academy of Film and Television Arts nominated executive producer/writer Tony Basgallop created the series. In addition to Shyamalan, the critically acclaimed series is executive produced by Jason Blumenthal, Todd Black, Steve Tisch, Ashwin Rajan, and Taylor Latham. Shyamalan, Ishana Night Shyamalan, Carlo Mirabella-Davis, Dylan Holmes, Celine Held & Logan George, Kitty Green, and Veronika Franz & Severin Fiala direct season three episodes.

Apple TV+ released the following synopsis of the upcoming third season:

“Three months after we leave the Turner household in season two, things appear to be back to normal. Dorothy and Sean dote on Jericho, Julian has a new girlfriend, and Leanne has moved back into the brownstone. With the threat of the cult looming and suspicious visitors staked out in a nearby park, Leanne does everything she can to feel secure—ultimately causing more chaos for the Turner family. As Sean starts trusting in Leanne’s power, Dorothy feels increasingly threatened and worries for Jericho’s safety.

While the Turners struggle to keep their family whole, they must come to terms with the costs of Jericho’s return. Be careful what you wish for.”







