‘House of the Dragon’ Adds Milly Alcock as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen

HBO’s upcoming Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon has cast Milly Alcock as the young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen. The much-anticipated series also just announced Emily Carey has come on board as the young Alicent Hightower, the daughter of Hand of the King Otto Hightower.

The two new cast members join a cast that includes Paddy Considine (The Third Day), Olivia Cooke (Ready Player one), Emma D’Arcy (Truth Seekers), and Matt Smith (The Crown). Steve Toussaint (It’s a Sin), Eve Best (Nurse Jackie), Rhys Ifans (The Amazing Spider-Man), and Sonoya Mizuno (Crazy Rich Asians) also star in season one.

Author George R.R. Martin and Ryan Condal (Colony) co-created the series which is based on Martin’s Fire & Blood. Condal and Emmy Award winner Miguel Sapochnik (Games of Thrones) are the season one showrunners and executive produce with Martin, Vince Gerardis, Sara Lee Hess, and Ron Schmidt.

Sapochnik won an Emmy and a Directors Guild award for directing one of GoT‘s best episodes, “Battle of the Bastards.” He’ll direct season one episodes along with Clare Kilner (The Alienist: Angel of Darkness) and Geeta V. Patel (The Witcher)

Game of Thrones‘ Ramin Djawadi returns to the fantasy world of dragons as composer.

House of the Dragon Details, Courtesy of HBO:

The series will tell the story of House Targaryen (a.k.a. the House that gave us the Mother of Dragons herself, Daenerys Targaryen) and take place 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones.

Paddy Considine as “King Viserys Targaryen”: Viserys was chosen by the lords of Westeros to succeed the Old King, Jaehaerys Targaryen, at the Great Council at Harrenhal. A warm, kind, and decent man, Viserys only wishes to carry forward his grandfather’s legacy, but as we’ve learned from Game of Thrones, good men do not necessarily make for great kings.

