‘Valley Girl’ Remake Debuts a New Trailer, Poster and Photos

Two years after it was supposed to hit theaters, Orion Classics has unveiled the official trailer and poster for the musical remake of Valley Girl. The original film was released back in 1983 and starred Deborah Foreman as a valley girl who falls for a boy (played by Nicolas Cage) from the wrong side of the tracks. The remake finds Jessica Rothe (Happy Death Day) and Josh Whitehouse (Poldark) subbing in for Foreman and Cage.

MGM was pushing for a June 2018 premiere date until YouTube “celebrity” Logan Paul, who has a supporting role in the film, caused an uproar after releasing a disrespectful/disturbing video shot in Japan’s suicide forest. Orion Classics is now targeting a May 8, 2020 release on digital.

The cast also includes Chloe Bennet, Mae Whitman, Ashleigh Murray, Jessie Ennis, Rob Huebel, Judy Greer, Alicia Silverstone, and Camila Morrone. Emmy Award-winner Rachel Lee Goldenberg (Between Two Ferns with Zach Galifianakis) directed from a screenplay by Amy Talkington, based on the story by Andrew Lane and Wayne Crawford.

The Plot:

“Julie (Rothe) is the ultimate ’80s Valley Girl. A creative free spirit; Julie’s time is spent with her best friends shopping at the Galleria mall and making plans for senior prom. That is, until she falls hard for Randy (Whitehouse), a Sunset Strip punk rocker, who challenges everything the Valley and Julie stand for.

Despite push-back from friends and family, Julie must break out of the safety of her world to follow her heart and discover what it really means to be a Valley Girl."










