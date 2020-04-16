‘Perry Mason’ Starring Matthew Rhys Snags a June Premiere Date

HBO’s upcoming dramatic series, Perry Mason, will premiere on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at 9pm ET/PT. HBO accompanied the premiere date announcement with a minute and a half teaser trailer for the series.

Emmy Award winner Matthew Rhys (The Americans), Emmy Award winner Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black), and Emmy Award winner John Lithgow (The Crown, Dexter, 3rd Rock from the Sun) lead the cast. Juliet Rylance, Chris Chalk, Shea Whigham, Stephen Root, Gayle Rankin, Nate Corddry, Veronica Falcon, Jefferson Mays, Lili Taylor, Andrew Howard, Eric Lange, and Robert Patrick also star in season one.

Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey, Timothy Van Patten, Amanda Burrell, Ron Fitzgerald, Joe Horacek, and Rolin Jones serve as executive producers. Van Patten directs and series star Matthew Rhys is a producer. Jones and Fitzgerald created the series which is based on the characters created by Erle Stanley Gardner.

The Plot, Courtesy of HBO:

“1931, Los Angeles. While the rest of the country struggles through the Great Depression, this city is booming! Oil! Olympic Games! Talking Pictures! Evangelical Fervor! And a child kidnapping gone very, very wrong. Based on characters created by author Erle Stanley Gardner, this drama series follows the origins of American fiction’s most legendary criminal defense lawyer, Perry Mason. When the case of the decade breaks down his door, Mason’s relentless pursuit of the truth reveals a fractured city and just maybe, a pathway to redemption for himself.”