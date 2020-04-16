‘Council of Dads’ Season 1 Episode 2 Preview: Photos of “I’m Not Fine”

Season one of NBC’s new primetime drama, Council of Dads, debuted on March 24, 2020 and introduced us to the Perry family. When Scott Perry (Tom Everett Scott) learns he doesn’t have long to live, he pulls together a council of dads. This special council will fill in for him as his children grow up, stepping in to teach important life lessons while helping out his wife, Robin, as she attempts to make it through each day as a working mom.

Episode two, “I’m Not Fine,” airs on Thursday, April 30th at 8pm ET/PT.

The season one cast includes Sarah Wayne Callies as Robin Perry, Clive Standen as Anthony Lavelle, J. August Richards as Oliver Post, and Michael O’Neill as Larry Mills. Michele Weaver is Luly Perry, Steven Silver is Evan Norris, Emjay Anthony is Theo Perry, Thalia Tran is Charlotte Perry, and Blue Chapman is JJ Perry.

“I’m Not Fine” Plot – Robin grapples with how a “Council of Dads” will really function in their day-to-day life as Larry takes on his responsibilities with passion. Luly has an unexpected meeting with her birth mom, Michelle, and learns about her early life with Scott, while she and Evan make plans for a move to New York. Charlotte explores her family tree.







The Season 1 Plot, Curtesy of NBC:

Family takes on a different meaning in this transformative and inspirational new drama when Scott Perry, a loving father of five, has his entire life’s plan thrown into upheaval by an unexpected health scare. He calls on a few of his most trusted friends to step in as back-up dads to help guide and support his growing family – just in case he ever can’t be there to do it himself.

There’s Anthony, Scott’s oldest and most loyal friend; Larry, his tough-love AA sponsee; and Oliver, his dedicated doctor and wife’s dearest friend. Together, they discover that there’s more to being a father than anyone could do alone – and more to being a family than they ever thought possible.







