‘Vanquish’ Trailer Pits Morgan Freeman Against Ruby Rose

Oscar winner Morgan Freeman (Million Dollar Baby) needs Ruby Rose’s (Batwoman) particular set of skills in the trailer for the R-rated thriller, Vanquish. George Gallo (Double Take, Middle Men) directs from a screenplay he co-wrote with Sam Bartlett.

The Grindstone Entertainment Group release will be available on demand and digital on April 23, 2021 followed by a release on Blu-ray and DVD on April 27th.

The Plot:

Vanquish is an action-thriller starring Morgan Freeman and Ruby Rose that shows what desperation can drive a person to do. A mother, Victoria (Rose), is trying to put her dark past as a Russian drug courier behind her, but retired cop Damon (Freeman) forces Victoria to do his bidding by holding her daughter hostage. Now, Victoria must use guns, guts, and a motorcycle to take out a series of violent gangsters — or she may never see her child again.