Oscar winners Natalie Portman (Black Swan) and Lupita Nyong’o (12 Years a Slave) are confirmed to lead the cast of the dramatic series, Lady in the Lake. Apple TV+ has given the go-ahead to the limited series from co-creator/co-writer/director Alma Har’el (Honey Boy), with Portman, Nyong’o, Har’el, and co-writer/co-creator Dre Ryan executive producing.

The limited series is based on Laura Lippman’s bestselling novel and will mark the first television project for both Portman and Har’el.

Crazyrose and Bad Wolf America are producing Lady in the Lake, with Alma Har’el’s producing partner Christopher Leggett joining her as an executive producer. Natalie Portman’s producing partner Sophie Mas is also on board as an executive producer along with Crazyrose’s Jean-Marc Vallée and Nathan Ross and Bad Wolf America’s Julie Gardner.

In addition, Apple confirms author Laura Lippman will be involved in the limited series as an executive producer.

Apple TV+ did not release any additional cast details or an anticipated premiere date.

The Plot:

Lady in the Lake is an adaptation of Laura Lippman’s New York Times best-selling novel of the same name. The limited series takes place in ’60s Baltimore, where an unsolved murder pushes housewife and mother Maddie Schwartz (Portman) to reinvent her life as an investigative journalist and sets her on a collision course with Cleo Sherwood (Nyong’o), a hard-working woman juggling motherhood, many jobs and a passionate commitment to advancing Baltimore’s Black progressive agenda.