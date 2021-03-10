‘Mother/Android’ Starring Chloë Grace Moretz Lands at Hulu

Hulu has picked up the U.S. rights to Mother/Android starring Chloë Grace Moretz. The streaming service is targeting a 2021 premiere date for sci-fi thriller from writer Mattson Tomlin (The Batman, Project Power). Tomlin also directed the sci-fi film, marking his first time at the helm of a feature film.

In addition to Chloë Grace Moretz (Greta, The Miseducation of Cameron Post) as Georgia, the Mother/Android cast include Algee Smith (Judas and the Black Messiah) as Sam, and Raul Castillo (We The Animals).

“This film is a labor of love and I couldn’t be happier that in these extremely strange times, Mother/Android will be handled by a partner who truly cares,” said writer/director Tomlin. “I feel extremely lucky to have Hulu bringing the film to audiences later this year.”

The thriller’s produced by Matt Reeves (The Batman, War of the Planet of the Apes) through his 6th & Idaho production company, Adam Kassan, Rafi Crohn, Charles Miller, and Miramax’s Bill Block (The Gentlemen).

“Mattson’s directorial debut is an intimate sci-fi film that is both beautiful and extremely personal, with a powerful, soulful performance from Chloë Moretz,” said Reeves. “I am incredibly excited that Hulu will be sharing Mother/Android with audiences.”

Hulu released the following synopsis of the film:

“Set in the near future, Mother/Android follows Georgia (Moretz) and her boyfriend Sam (Smith) through their treacherous journey of escape as their country is caught in an unexpected war with artificial intelligence. Days away from the arrival of their first child, they must face No Man’s Land – a stronghold of the android uprising, in hopes of reaching safety before giving birth.”







