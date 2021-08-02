‘Money Heist’ Season 5 Trailer: The Clock is Ticking

As season five of Money Heist kicks off more than 100 hours have passed since the gang took over the Bank of Spain. The just-released official trailer shows the possibility of their arrests are imminent and the military has been called in to put an end to the heist.

The cast of Money Heist season five includes Álvaro Morte as the Professor, Úrsula Corberó as Tokyo, Miguel Herrán as Rio, and Itziar Ituño as Lisbon. Hovik Keuchkerian plays Bogota, Pedro Alonso is Berlin, Jaime Lorente is Denver, Najwa Nimri is Alicia Sierra, Belén Cuesta is Manila, and Rodrigo De la Serna stars as Palermo.

Season five also features J Esther Acebo, Enrique Arce, Darko Peric, and Luka Peros.

The first installment of season five, Volume 1, will launch on Netflix on September 3, 2021. Volume 2 will follow on December 3rd.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

The gang has been shut in the Bank of Spain for over 100 hours. They have managed to rescue Lisbon, but their darkest moment is upon them after losing one of their own. The Professor has been captured by Sierra and, for the first time, doesn’t have an escape plan. Just when it seems like nothing else could go wrong, an enemy comes on the scene that is much more powerful than any they’ve faced: the army. The end of the greatest heist in history is approaching, and what began as a robbery will turn into a war.