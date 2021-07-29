An adorable kinkajou goes on a mission to deliver a love song to the woman who inspired it in Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation’s Vivo, arriving on August 6, 2021. The colorful official trailer introduces Vivo and his new best friend Gabi as they set off on a wild, music-filled adventure.

Lin-Manuel Miranda penned the original songs and voices the kinkajou. The cast also includes Zoe Saldaña (Rosa), Juan de Marcos (Andrés), Brian Tyree Henry (Dancarino), Michael Rooker (Lutador), Nicole Byer (Valentina), Ynairaly Simo (Gabi), and Gloria Estefan (Marta).

The Croods‘ Kirk DeMicco directed the family-friendly animated musical, with Brandon Jeffords serving as co-director. DeMicco also co-wrote the screenplay with Quiara Alegria Hudes (In the Heights). Lisa Stewart, Michelle L.M. Wong, and Rich Moore produced, with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Laurence Mark, Louis Koo Tin Lok, and Alex Lacamoire executive producing.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

Vivo follows a one-of-kind kinkajou (aka a rainforest “honey bear,” voiced by Miranda), who spends his days playing music to the crowds in a lively square with his beloved owner Andrés (Buena Vista Social Club’s Juan de Marcos). Though they may not speak the same language, Vivo and Andrés are the perfect duo through their common love of music. But when tragedy strikes shortly after Andrés receives a letter from the famous Marta Sandoval (three-time Grammy-winning Latin pop legend Gloria Estefan), inviting her old partner to her farewell concert with the hope of reconnecting, it’s up to Vivo to deliver a message that Andrés never could: A love letter to Marta, written long ago, in the form of a song. Yet in order to get to Marta, who lives a world apart, Vivo will need the help of Gabi (newcomer Ynairaly Simo) – an energetic tween who bounces to the beat of her own offbeat drum to fulfill his owner’s wishes.

Also featuring the voices of Zoe Saldaña (Guardians of the Galaxy) as Gabi's mother, Rosa; Michael Rooker as a villainous Everglades python, Lutador; Brian Tyree Henry and Nicole Byer as a pair of star-crossed spoonbills; and Katie Lowes, Olivia Trujillo, and Lidya Jewett as a trio of well-meaning but overzealous scout troops, Vivo is an exhilarating story about gathering your courage, finding family in unlikely friends, and the belief that music can open you to new worlds.








