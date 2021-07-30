‘Love, Victor’ Renewed for Season 3 By Hulu

Hulu made it official; Love, Victor has been renewed for a third season. Season two’s 10 episodes debuted on June 11, 2021. Hulu hasn’t confirmed when we can expect the just-announced third season to arrive.

The popular coming-of-age dramedy is a sequel to/spinoff of Love, Simon and stars Michael Cimino as a teen dealing with being an openly gay athlete in high school. In addition to Michael Cimino, the cast of season two includes Rachel Hilson, Anthony Turpel, Bebe Wood, Mason Gooding, and George Sear. Isabella Ferreira, Mateo Fernandez, James Martinez, and Ana Ortiz also star.

Love, Simon‘s writers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger executive produce along with Brian Tanen, Jason Ensler, Isaac Klausner, Marty Bowen, Adam Fishbach, Wyck Godfrey, Pouya Shahbazian, and Adam Londy.

The Plot, Courtesy of Hulu:

Following the events of the beloved film Love, Simon, Love, Victor tells the story of Victor Salazar (Cimino) – a new student at Creekwood High who has just moved with his family from rural Texas to Atlanta. On top of all the usual high school pressures of making friends and fitting in, Victor is still figuring out his sexuality – a tricky subject in his religious family. Reaching out to Simon for advice, Victor slowly but surely learns to be his authentic self and to trust the message from the film – that everyone deserves a great love story.

The popular teen dramedy returns as season two finds a newly out-of-the-closet Victor entering his junior year at Creekwood High. But being out brings with it new challenges as Victor faces a family struggling with his revelation, a heartbroken ex-girlfriend in Mia, and the difficulties of being an openly gay star athlete — all while navigating the excitement of his relationship with Benji.

