Netflix just released four photos from the upcoming family-friendly sci-fi action film, We Can Be Heroes. The film comes from writer/director/producer Robert Rodriguez, the creator of the Spy Kids franchise, and is set to debut on January 1, 2021.

The first batch of photos features the film’s stars YaYa Gosselin (FBI Most Wanted), Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian), Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Isn’t It Romantic), Christian Slater (Mr. Robot), and Boyd Holbrook (Logan). The cast also includes Christopher McDonald (Mr. Iglesias), Adriana Barraza (Dora and the Lost City of Gold), Vivien Blair (Bird Box), Isaiah Russell-Bailey (Family Reunion), Akira Akbar (Captain Marvel), Lyon Daniels (Patriot), Nathan Blair (Best. Worst. Weekend. Ever.), Lotus Blossom (Magic Max), Hala Finley (Man with a Plan), and Andy Walken (The Kids are Alright).

Dylan Henry Lau, Andrew Diaz, Taylor Dooley, Sung Kang, Haley Reinhart, J. Quinton Johnson, Brittany Perry-Russell, Brently Heilbron, and JJ Dashnaw also star in Rodriguez’s upcoming film.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

When alien invaders kidnap Earth’s superheroes, their children must team up and learn to work together if they want to save their parents and the world.