First Photos: ‘We Can Be Heroes’ Starring Pedro Pascal and Priyanka Chopra Jonas

We Can Be Heroes
Priyanka Chopra as Ms. Granada in ‘We Can Be Heroes’ (Photo by Ryan Green © 2020 Netflix)

Netflix just released four photos from the upcoming family-friendly sci-fi action film, We Can Be Heroes. The film comes from writer/director/producer Robert Rodriguez, the creator of the Spy Kids franchise, and is set to debut on January 1, 2021.

The first batch of photos features the film’s stars YaYa Gosselin (FBI Most Wanted), Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian), Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Isn’t It Romantic), Christian Slater (Mr. Robot), and Boyd Holbrook (Logan). The cast also includes Christopher McDonald (Mr. Iglesias), Adriana Barraza (Dora and the Lost City of Gold), Vivien Blair (Bird Box), Isaiah Russell-Bailey (Family Reunion), Akira Akbar (Captain Marvel), Lyon Daniels (Patriot), Nathan Blair (Best. Worst. Weekend. Ever.), Lotus Blossom (Magic Max), Hala Finley (Man with a Plan), and Andy Walken (The Kids are Alright).

Dylan Henry Lau, Andrew Diaz, Taylor Dooley, Sung Kang, Haley Reinhart, J. Quinton Johnson, Brittany Perry-Russell, Brently Heilbron, and JJ Dashnaw also star in Rodriguez’s upcoming film.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

When alien invaders kidnap Earth’s superheroes, their children must team up and learn to work together if they want to save their parents and the world.

We Can Be Heroes
J. Quinton Johnson as Crimson Legend, Brittany Perry-Russell as Red Lightening Fury, Pedro Pascal as Marcus Moreno, Christian Slater as Tech-No, and Haley Reinhart as Ms. Vox. (Photo by Ryan Green © 2020 Netflix)
We Can Be Heroes
Vivien Blair as Guppy, Isaiah Russell-Bailey as Rewind, Lotus Blossom as A Capella, YaYa Gosselin as Missy Moreno, Akira Akbar as Fast Forward, Hala Finley as Ojo, and Dylan Henry Lau as Slo-Mo (Photo by Ryan Green © 2020 Netflix)
We Can Be Heroes
Boyd Holbrook as Miracle Guy (Photo by Ryan Green © 2020 Netflix)



