The Weeknd Snags Super Bowl LV Halftime Headlining Gig

The Weeknd will headline the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show on Sunday, February 7, 2021. The 2021 AFC vs NFC showdown will air live on CBS from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, FL.

“We all grow up watching the world’s biggest acts playing the Super Bowl and one can only dream of being in that position. I’m humbled, honored and ecstatic to be the center of that infamous stage this year,” said The Weeknd.

DPS is producing the 2021 Super Bowl Halftime Show and Roc Nation and Jesse Collins are serving as executive producers. Hamish Hamilton has been tapped to direct. Per the NFL, Roc Nation will serve as the “strategic entertainment advisors of the live performance.”

“The Weeknd has introduced a sound all his own. His soulful uniqueness has defined a new generation of greatness in music and artistry,” said Shawn JAY-Z Carter. “This is an extraordinary moment in time and the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show is going to be an extraordinary experience with an extraordinary performer.”

The Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show usually ranks as one of the most-watched musical performances of the year. More than 104 million people tuned in to check out the 2020 show.

“We are thrilled to have The Weeknd join us in Tampa Bay on the Pepsi Halftime Stage,” said Brian Rolapp, NFL Chief Media and Business Officer, “Halftime Show performances have a history of excellence and creativity and we look forward to seeing what he will bring to Super Bowl LV. “

The Weeknd is joining a list of halftime performers that includes Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, Prince, and Madonna.

More on The Weeknd, Courtesy of the NFL:

“Filtering R&B and pop through an ambitious widescreen lens, The Weeknd took over popular music and culture on his own terms. The multi-platinum three-time Grammy Award winner is one of the most listened to artists in the world on Spotify (over 51 billion streams) and is a top 10 artist of all time for RIAA singles. His 2020 album After Hours is the #1 most streamed R&B album of all time (followed by his 2016 album Starboy at #2), and his 80’s nostalgic track “Blinding Lights” went 5X RIAA-certified platinum and broke the record for Billboard’s longest-running #1 on its US radio chart at 46 weeks and counting.

Alongside his gilded musical career, he’s graced the covers of TIME, Forbes, Variety, Rolling Stone, Esquire, Harper’s Bazaar, and GQ along with the late night stages with heralded performances on SNL, Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert and the VMA‘s where he accepted the awards for Video of the Year and Best R&B. In recent times he has made acting appearances in TV and film with 2019’s film Uncut Gems as well as starring in and co-writing an episode of the hit show American Dad.”







