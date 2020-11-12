A&E’s set premiere dates for the new series I Survived a Crime and Rescue Cam. The network also confirmed the return of the unscripted series Court Cam hosted by Dan Abrams.

Rescue Cam will be hosted by Matt Iseman and is set to premiere on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 10pm ET/PT. Season three of Court Cam will also kick off on December 2nd, immediately prior to Rescue Cam‘s debut.

Crime victims’ stories are the focus of the unscripted series I Survived a Crime which joins the network’s primetime lineup on Wednesday, January 27, 2021. Award-winning ABC reporter Gio Benitez handles hosting duties for the new series which premieres with back-to-back episodes. Abrams, Rachel Stockman, Karla Hidalgo, Michel Bryant, Elaine Frontain Bryant, Shelly Tatro, and Sean Gottlieb executive produce.

In addition to providing premiere dates, A&E released details on the three series’ upcoming seasons:

I Survived a Crime

A&E Network has greenlit the new series I Survived a Crime which takes viewers on a journey into the experience of being a victim of a sudden crime, from the moment those attacked first perceive the danger through the potential long-lasting effects. Using surveillance and cell phone footage captured during the crime, the series follows individuals going about their daily lives who were confronted with a dangerous situation and forced to make a quick decision on how to protect themselves or their families.

In each 30-minute episode, I Survived a Crime explores different survivors’ stories and analyzes their choice of avoiding confrontation to increase the likelihood of survival or fighting back as a last resort. Survivors join Gio Benitez to reflect on the incidents and have their voices heard. Alongside the testimonials, videos captured in vivid detail on smart security systems, hidden cameras, cell phones, and dash cams are highlighted and analyzed to help understand the events that took place. The series explores the difficult and split-second decisions a person must face when confronted with an act that threatens their life, safety or liberty.

Rescue Cam

Hosted by Matt Iseman, Rescue Cam is an incredible, no holds barred look at some of the most shocking and intense life or death rescues, standoffs, animal saves and close calls from across the country and beyond. The series highlights human and animal rescues carried out by both professional and citizen heroes, with stories told through footage captured on cell phones, bodycams, dashcams, and security cameras that showcase the outrageous, at times comical, and often unimaginable rescues happening every day.

Court Cam

Hit series Court Cam, the #1 cable show on Thursday nights among Adults 25-54* during its first run, will return for its third season. This season will chronicle some of the most stunning and emotional courtroom moments caught on camera. Executive produced by Law & Crime Productions and Dan Abrams, Chief Legal Analyst for ABC News, the series provides unparalleled access to amazing courtroom moments from the most high-profile trials to powerful moments from courts around the country.

Whether it be frightening outbursts, crazed defendants, amazing acts of service or furious judges, the series gives viewers a comprehensive look at how all of the action unfolds. Paired with interviews with judges, witnesses, bystanders, and victims, viewers are kept on the edge of their seats as Dan Abrams gives viewers a firsthand look at some of the most startling courtroom moments.







