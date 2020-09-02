‘The 100’ Season 7 Episode 13 Photos: Preview of “Blood Giant”

By
Rebecca Murray
-

The CW’s The 100 finally returns after a three week break with season seven episode 13, “Blood Giant.” Directed by Michael Cliett from a script by Ross Knight, episode 13 will air on September 9, 2020 at 8pm ET/PT.

Season seven stars Eliza Taylor as Clarke, Bob Morley as Bellamy, Marie Avgeropoulos as Octavia, Lindsey Morgan as Raven, and Richard Harmon as Murphy. Tasya Teles is Echo, Shannon Kook plays Jordan, JR Bourne is Russell Lightbourne VII, Shelby Flannery is Hope Diyoza, Ivana Milicevic is Diyoza, Adina Porter is Indra, and Chuku Modu plays Dr. Gabriel Santiago.

“Blood Giant” Plot: BEST LAID PLANS – The red sun derails Clarke’s (Taylor) plans.



Season 7 Description, Courtesy of The CW:

The seventh and final season opens with our heroes picking up the pieces of the society they destroyed on Sanctum. Still reeling from her mother’s death, Clarke, perhaps more than anyone, feels the toll of years upon years of fighting and loss. The group soon finds that maintaining order among the competing factions is no easy feat, and one that has them questioning whether their commitment to doing better was worth the price.

At the same time, our heroes must contend with new obstacles on a scale beyond any that they previously experienced as they unravel the mysteries of the Anomaly. What they encounter on this epic journey pushes them to their limits both physically and emotionally, challenging their long-held conceptions of family, love, and sacrifice. Ultimately, our heroes must answer for themselves what it means to truly live, and not just survive.

The 100 Season 7 Episode 13
Lola Flanery as Madi, Eliza Taylor as Clarke and Lindsey Morgan as Raven in 'The 100' season 7 episode 13 (Photo: Colin Bentley © 2020 The CW Network)
The 100 Season 7 Episode 13
Eliza Taylor as Clarke in season 7 episode 13 (Photo: Colin Bentley © 2020 The CW Network)
The 100 Season 7 Episode 13
Lola Flanery as Madi and Eliza Taylor as Clarke in season 7 episode 13 (Photo: Colin Bentley © 2020 The CW Network)
The 100 Season 7 Episode 13
Richard Harmon as Murphy and Luisa d'Oliveira as Emori in season 7 episode 13 (Photo: Colin Bentley © 2020 The CW Network)
The 100 Season 7 Episode 13
Luisa d'Oliveira as Emori, Lola Flanery as Madi, Eliza Taylor as Clarke and Lindsey Morgan as Raven in episode 13 (Photo: Colin Bentley © 2020 The CW Network)
The 100 Season 7 Episode 13
Richard Harmon as Murphy and Luisa d'Oliveira as Emori in season 7 episode 13 (Photo: Colin Bentley © 2020 The CW Network)



