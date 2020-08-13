‘Welcome to the Blumhouse’ Thrillers Spotlight Emerging Filmmakers

Amazon Studios and Jason Blum’s Blumhouse Television joined forces for Welcome to the Blumhouse, eight original genre movies spotlighting emerging filmmakers and diverse casts. The films that make up Welcome to the Blumhouse are, according to Amazon, connected by the common themes of “family and love as redemptive or destructive forces.”

“We are excited to launch Welcome to the Blumhouse with this exhilarating and provocative slate of original films for the first time ever on Prime Video. This collection from diverse and emerging filmmakers was a thrill to put together with our wonderful partners at Blumhouse Television,” stated Julie Rapaport, Co-Head of Movies for Amazon Studios. “These chilling stories have something for everyone – ready to fright and delight genre fans and newcomers alike – and we are excited to share them with our global Prime Video customers.”

“We’re beyond excited that the visions of these talented filmmakers will finally be seen by genre fans around the world, especially during this time when people are seeking to escape and be entertained. And we love the innovative idea of programming like the classic drive-in or repertory theater experience,” said Marci Wiseman and Jeremy Gold, co-presidents Blumhouse Television. “Amazon have been incredible partners, linking arms and supporting the creative visions throughout the process of making these films.”

The first four films will premiere as double features in October 2020 on Amazon Prime Video. The second batch of four original thrillers will arrive in 2021.

The Lie from writer/director Veena Sud (The Killing) and Black Box from writer/director Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour Jr will debut on October 6th. Evil Eye directed by Elan Dassani and Rajeev Dassani (A Day’s Work) and writer/director Zu Quirke’s Nocturne follow on October 13th.

Details on the First Four Films, Courtesy of Amazon Prime Video:

The Lie is written and directed by Veena Sud, and stars Mireille Enos, Peter Sarsgaard and Joey King. When their teenaged daughter confesses to impulsively killing her best friend, two desperate parents attempt to cover up the horrific crime, leading them into a complicated web of lies and deception.

Directed by Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour Jr. and script by Osei-Kuffour Jr. and Stephen Herman, Black Box stars Mamoudou Athie, Phylicia Rashad, Amanda Christine, Tosin Morohunfola, Charmaine Bingwa, and Troy James. After losing his wife and his memory in a car accident, a single father undergoes an agonizing experimental treatment that causes him to question who he really is.

Based off the award-winning, best-selling Audible Original production from writer Madhuri Shekar, Evil Eye is directed by Elan Dassani and Rajeev Dassani, and stars Sarita Choudhury, Sunita Mani, Omar Maskati, and Bernard White. A seemingly perfect romance turns into a nightmare when a mother becomes convinced her daughter’s new boyfriend has a dark connection to her own past.

Nocturne is written and directed by Zu Quirke in her breakout feature debut. Starring Sydney Sweeney, Madison Iseman, Jacques Colimon, and Ivan Shaw. Inside the halls of an elite arts academy, a timid music student begins to outshine her more accomplished and outgoing twin sister when she discovers a mysterious notebook belonging to a recently deceased classmate.







