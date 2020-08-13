‘Unhinged’ New Retro Trailer: Russell Crowe Drives Angry

A minor altercation in traffic escalates into a deadly bout of road rage in Unhinged starring Oscar winner Russell Crowe (Gladiator). Solstice Studios’ latest trailer for the action thriller has a retro vibe and lays out a list of what not to do while driving.

In addition to Russell Crowe, the cast of the R-rated drama includes Caren Pistorius, Gabriel Bateman, Austin P. McKenzie, and Jimmi Simpson. Derrick Borte (American Dreamer) directed from a screenplay by Carl Ellsworth, with Lisa Ellzey, Mark Gill, and Andrew Gunn producing. Guy Botham, Crystal Bourbeau, Mary C. Russell, Christopher Milburn, Gareth West, Peter Touche, and Anders Erden executive produced.

Solstice Studios is releasing Unhinged only in theaters on August 21, 2020.

The Plot:

“Academy Award winner Russell Crowe stars in Unhinged, a timely psychological thriller that explores the fragile balance of a society pushed to the edge, taking something we’ve all experienced – road rage – to an unpredictable and terrifying conclusion. Rachel (Pistorius) is running late to work when she has an altercation at a traffic light with a stranger (Crowe) whose life has left him feeling powerless and invisible.

Soon, Rachel finds herself and everyone she loves the target of a man who decides to make one last mark upon the world by teaching her a series of deadly lessons. What follows is a dangerous game of cat and mouse that proves you never know just how close you are to someone who is about to become unhinged.”