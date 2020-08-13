‘The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special’ Takes Fans to Chewie’s Homeworld

Star Wars fans will have a special way to celebrate Chewbacca’s homeworld of Kashyyykes and Life Day in 2020. Disney+ has announced LEGO and Star Wars have teamed up on The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special set to air on the subscription streaming service on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.

The holiday special will feature Rey, Finn, Poe, Chewie, and Rose, and is set immediately after Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Ken Cunningham directs from a script by co-executive producer David Shayne, with James Waugh, Josh Rimes, Jason Cosler, Jacqui Lopez, Jill Wilfert, and Keith Malone executive producing. The special’s an Atomic Cartoons, LEGO Group, and Lucasfilm production.

The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special Details, Courtesy of Disney+

The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special reunites Rey, Finn, Poe, Chewie, Rose and the droids for a joyous feast on Life Day, a holiday first introduced in the 1978 Star Wars Holiday Special. The new LEGO special is the first to debut on Disney+ and will continue the rich legacy of collaboration between Lucasfilm and LEGO—playful adventures told in the endearingly irreverent way that only LEGO Star Wars co-branded content can.

Rey leaves her friends to prepare for Life Day as she sets off on a new adventure with BB-8 to gain a deeper knowledge of the Force. At a mysterious Jedi Temple, she is hurled into a cross-timeline adventure through beloved moments in Star Wars cinematic history, coming into contact with Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Yoda, Obi-Wan and other iconic heroes and villains from all nine Skywalker saga films. But will she make it back in time for the Life Day feast and learn the true meaning of holiday spirit?