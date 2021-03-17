How did WeWork go from a billion dollar company to bankruptcy in a matter of weeks? Hulu’s documentary WeWork: Or the Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn attempts to answer that question while shining the spotlight on the company’s founder, Adam Neumann.

The intriguing new trailer arrives as the documentary makes its debut at SXSW. Following its festival premiere, WeWork will be available on Hulu beginning April 2, 2021.

Jed Rothstein (The China Hustle) directed and executive produced along with Rebecca Evans and Ross Girard from Campfire, Tim Lee, Michael Cho and Mimi Rode from Olive Hill, Travis Collins, Kyle Kramer and Randall Lane from Forbes, and Danni Mynard.

WeWork Description, Courtesy of Hulu:

WeWork: Or the Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn is a feature documentary that explores the rise and fall of one of the biggest corporate flameouts and venture capitalist bubbles in recent years – the story of WeWork, and its hippie-messianic leader Adam Neumann. Utilizing interviews with journalists, experts, high-ranking former employees, and former WeWork members, the documentary takes a look at the community-centric, people-first ideal that sent the little co-working venture sky-rocketing into unicorn investment territory, and then investigates what was really going on behind the scenes.