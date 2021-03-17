‘Monsters At Work’ Series Adds Mindy Kaling as “Val”

Six-time Emmy nominee Mindy Kaling (The Office) has joined the cast of Disney+’s Monsters At Work, the latest addition to the Monsters, Inc. franchise. Kaling will be voicing Val Little, “an enthusiastic member of the Monsters, Inc. Facilities Team (aka ‘MIFT’).”

The Disney+ series brings back Billy Crystal as the voice of Mike Wazowski and John Goodman as James P. “Sulley” Sullivan. Bonnie Hunt is also on board to once again lend her voice to Ms. Flint. Disney+ describes Ms. Flint as being “formerly in charge of training new Scarers at Monsters, Inc., but will now manage the department responsible for recruiting and training the funniest monsters to become Jokesters.”

Jennifer Tilly returns to voice Celia Mae from Monsters, Inc. and John Ratzenberger (aka Pixar’s good luck charm) is back as Yeti from Monsters, Inc. and Monsters University. Ratzenberger will also provide the voice of Tylor’s dad, Bernard. Bob Peterson will voice his Monsters, Inc. character Roz’s twin sister, Roze.

New to the world of Monsters, Inc. are Ben Feldman as Tylor Tuskmon; Henry Winkler as Fritz, the scatterbrained boss; Lucas Neff as Duncan, an opportunistic plumber; and Alanna Ubach as Cutter, the officious rule follower. Stephen Stanton voices Smitty and Needleman, the bumbling custodial team at Monsters, Inc., and Aisha Tyler is Tylor’s mom, Millie Tuskmon.

Disney+ has set a July 2, 2021 premiere date.

Bobs Gannaway (Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, Planes: Fire & Rescue) developed the series and serves as executive producer. The Disney Television Animation production is produced by Sean Lurie with Kat Good and Steve Anderson as supervising directors. The late Rob Gibbs (Monsters, Inc.) directed multiple early episodes.

In addition to confirming the series’ cast, Disney+ released new character images for the much-anticipated animated family comedy.

The Plot, Courtesy of Disney+:

Monsters At Work takes place the day after the Monsters, Incorporated power plant started harvesting the laughter of children to fuel the city of Monstropolis, thanks to Mike and Sulley’s discovery that laughter generates ten times more energy than screams. It follows the story of Tylor Tuskmon, an eager young monster who graduated top of his class at Monsters University and always dreamed of becoming a Scarer until he lands a job at Monsters, Incorporated, and discovers that scaring is out and laughter is in.

After Tylor is temporarily reassigned to the Monsters, Inc. Facilities Team (MIFT), he must work alongside a misfit bunch of mechanics while setting his sights on becoming a Jokester.