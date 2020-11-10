First Look: ‘Wild Mountain Thyme’ Trailer and Poster

Love the cast but the trailer for the romantic drama Wild Mountain Thyme seems to give far too much away. In addition to the lengthy trailer, Bleecker Street released a new poster in support of the film’s December 11, 2020 release on demand and in theaters.

The cast includes Emily Blunt, Jamie Dornan, Jon Hamm, Dearbhla Molloy, and Christopher Walken. John Patrick Shanley adapted his play for the screen and directs.

Leslie Urdang, Anthony Bregman, Alex Witchel, Martina Niland, Michael A. Helfant, and Bradley Gallo served as producers.

The Plot, Courtesy of Bleecker Street:

John Patrick Shanley, who created the classic Moonstruck, brings his sweeping romantic vision to Ireland with Wild Mountain Thyme. The headstrong farmer Rosemary Muldoon (Blunt) has her heart set on winning her neighbor Anthony Reilly’s love. The problem is Anthony (Dornan) seems to have inherited a family curse, and remains oblivious to his beautiful admirer.

Stung by his father Tony’s (Walken) plans to sell the family farm to his American nephew (Hamm), Anthony is jolted into pursuing his dreams in this comedic, moving and wildly romantic tale.”