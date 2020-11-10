‘Magnum P.I.’ Season 3 Episode 1: Photos, Plot, and Cast List

CBS’s Magnum P.I. returns to kick off season three on Friday, December 4, 2020. Episode one airs at 9pm ET/PT after the season five premiere of MacGyver and before the season 11 premiere of Blue Bloods. “Double Jeopardy” was directed by Bryan Spicer from a script by Peter M. Lenkov and Eric Guggenheim.

Jay Hernandez leads the cast as Thomas Magnum. Perdita Weeks is Juliet Higgins, Zachary Knighton is Orville “Rick” Wright, Stephen Hill is Theodore “TC” Calvin, Tim Kang stars as Det. Gordon Katsumoto, and Amy Hill as Teuila “Kumu” Tuileta.

Episode one guest stars include Hawaii Five-0’s Kimee Balmilero and Shawn Garnett as well as Jay Ali, Paola Nunez, Brian Letscher, Kap Te’o-Tafiti, and Juan-Pablo Veizaga.

“Double Jeopardy” Plot: Magnum and Higgins’ new clients hire them to find their missing brother last seen on the island, leading to Higgins being shot and TC abducted when a secret case of revenge is revealed during the investigation. Also, Higgins (and Magnum!) are surprised when her surgeon asks her out.