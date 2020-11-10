‘Magnum P.I.’ Season 3 Episode 1: Photos, Plot, and Cast List

By
Rebecca Murray
-
Magnum PI Season 3 Episode 1
Zachary Knighton, Perdita Weeks, Jay Hernandez, and Shawn Mokuahi Garnett in ‘Magnum P.I.’ season 3 episode 1 (Photo: Karen Neal © 2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc)

CBS’s Magnum P.I. returns to kick off season three on Friday, December 4, 2020. Episode one airs at 9pm ET/PT after the season five premiere of MacGyver and before the season 11 premiere of Blue Bloods. “Double Jeopardy” was directed by Bryan Spicer from a script by Peter M. Lenkov and Eric Guggenheim.

Jay Hernandez leads the cast as Thomas Magnum. Perdita Weeks is Juliet Higgins, Zachary Knighton is Orville “Rick” Wright, Stephen Hill is Theodore “TC” Calvin, Tim Kang stars as Det. Gordon Katsumoto, and Amy Hill as Teuila “Kumu” Tuileta.

Episode one guest stars include Hawaii Five-0’s Kimee Balmilero and Shawn Garnett as well as Jay Ali, Paola Nunez, Brian Letscher, Kap Te’o-Tafiti, and Juan-Pablo Veizaga.

“Double Jeopardy” Plot: Magnum and Higgins’ new clients hire them to find their missing brother last seen on the island, leading to Higgins being shot and TC abducted when a secret case of revenge is revealed during the investigation. Also, Higgins (and Magnum!) are surprised when her surgeon asks her out.

Magnum PI Season 3 Episode 1
Stephen Hill as Theodore “TC” Calvin and Zachary Knighton as Orville “Rick” Wright in season 3 episode 1 (Photo: Karen Neal © 2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc)
Magnum PI Season 3 Episode 1
Tim Kang, Stephen Hill, Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks, Zachary Knighton and Amy Hill in season 3 episode 1 (Photo © 2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc)
Magnum PI Season 3 Episode 1
Perdita Weeks as Juliet Higgins and Jay Hernandez as Thomas Magnum in season 3 episode 1 (Photo: Karen Neal © 2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc)
Magnum PI Season 3 Episode 1
Zachary Knighton as Orville “Rick” Wright and Tim Kang as Det. Gordon Katsumoto in season 3 episode 1 (Photo: Karen Neal © 2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc)
Magnum PI Season 3 Episode 1
Jay Hernandez as Thomas Magnum and Perdita Weeks as Juliet Higgins in season 3 episode 1 (Photo: Karen Neal © 2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc)



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR