‘Without Remorse’ Releases a Final Action-Packed Trailer

Amazon’s final trailer for the action thriller Without Remorse includes more action along with more details on Michael B. Jordan’s character’s backstory.

The spinoff from Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan book series focuses on John Clark, one of the more popular characters within the Jack Ryan universe. Joining Jordan as John Clark are Jamie Bell, Jodie Turner-Smith, Lauren London, Brett Gelman, and Jacob Scipio. Jack Kesy, Colman Domingo, Todd Lassance, Cam Gigandet, Luke Mitchell, and Guy Pearce also star in the R-rated drama.

Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone) and Will Staples (The Tiger Mafia) adapted Clancy’s 1993 novel for the screen with Stefano Sollima (Sicario: Day of the Soldado) directing. Michael B. Jordan, Akiva Goldsman, Josh Appelbaum, and André Nemec serve as producers.

The action thriller launches globally on Amazon Prime on April 30, 2021.

The Plot, Courtesy of Amazon:

When a squad of Russian soldiers kills his family in retaliation for his role in a top-secret op, Sr. Chief John Kelly (Jordan) pursues the assassins at all costs. Joining forces with a fellow SEAL (Turner-Smith) and a shadowy CIA agent (Bell), Kelly’s mission unwittingly exposes a covert plot that threatens to engulf the U.S. and Russia in an all-out war. Torn between personal honor and loyalty to his country, Kelly must fight his enemies without remorse if he hopes to avert disaster and reveal the powerful figures behind the conspiracy.