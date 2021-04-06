Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson (Dreamgirls) has signed on to voice Ophelia the Owl in the animated film Pierre The Pigeon-Hawk. Exodus Film Group also confirmed Grammy Award winner will.i.am and Grammy Award nominee Snoop Dogg have joined the voice cast of what’s described as a music-driven comedy.

Hudson, will.i.am, and Snoop Dogg join a cast that includes Oscar winner Whoopi Goldberg, Jennifer Coolidge, Kenan Thompson, Howie Mandel, Luis Guzmán, Domenick Lombardozzi, Paul Blackthorne, Jamal Trulove, Evan Ross, and Ashlee Simpson.

Exodus Film Group also announced the addition of Grammy Award winner Paul Blair as the film’s music supervisor. Blair’s credits include co-writing and producing Lady Gaga’s Born This Way. He’s also collaborated with Pitbull, the Jonas Brothers, Sia, Adam Lambert, Exo, and Jessie James Decker.

Zoë Poledouris and Angel Roché Jr. will be composing the original score.

John D. Eraklis is directing and will produce along with Toonz Media Group, Ciaran Crampton and Chase Muratore’s Sugar Water Entertainment. Jamal Trulove and Delbert Whetter are on board as executive producers. CAA Media Finance is handling domestic sales and Highland Film Group is handling international sales.

The Plot, Courtesy of Exodus Film Group:

“Set in NYC, Pierre The Pigeon-Hawk is a musically driven animated comedy that promotes diversity, inclusion, and community. Born as a product of forbidden love between a hawk (Goldberg) and a pigeon (Mandel), Pierre (will.i.am) is rejected by both communities. Tired of not fitting in, Pierre sets out on a mission to discover where he truly belongs.

During his adventure, he unites with a band of unlikely friends including a bear that has recently escaped from the Central Park Zoo, Ophelia the owl (Hudson) whose genius is outweighed only by her madness, and a pair of ragtag, pop-cultured city squirrels, including the attitude-laden Scratch (Snoop) and Sniff (Thompson). Amidst a journey of self-discovery, Pierre finds the courage to inspire animals from all backgrounds to change their ways and open their minds to a new way of thinking. It will take a hybrid bird to unite a hybrid world.”







