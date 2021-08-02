‘Worth’ Starring Michael Keaton Sets a September Premiere

Netflix has set a September 3, 2021 premiere date for the dramatic film, Worth. Starring Oscar nominee Michael Keaton (Birdman), the film delves into the process of compensating families of the 9/11 victims.

Directed by Sara Colangelo, Worth premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival and currently sits at 65% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. IndieWire’s Katie Erland writes, “While Worth is most literally concerned with a stupefying question – what is a life worth? – it’s more precisely about the price of calculating such a wrenching ask.” And, prior to Sundance, RT included Worth on its list of 11 movies that could be breakout hits.

In addition to Michael Keaton, the cast features Oscar nominee Stanley Tucci (The Lovely Bones), Oscar nominee Amy Ryan (Gone Baby Gone), Tate Donovan (MacGyver), Shunori Ramanathan (The Big Sick), and Talia Balsam (Divorce). Laura Benanti (2021’s Gossip Girl), Ato Blankson-Wood (BlacKkKlansman), Chris Tardio (Younger), Carolyn Mignini (The Deuce), and Victor Slezak (Blue Bloods) also star.

Max Borenstein wrote the screenplay and produced with Michael Keaton, Marc Butan, Anthony Katagas, Michael Sugar, Bard Dorros, and Sean Sorensen.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

Following the horrific 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon, Congress appoints attorney and renowned mediator Kenneth Feinberg (Keaton) to lead the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund. Assigned with allocating financial resources to the victims of the tragedy, Feinberg and his firm’s head of operations, Camille Biros (Ryan), face the impossible task of determining the worth of a life to help the families who had suffered incalculable losses. When Feinberg locks horns with Charles Wolf (Tucci), a community organizer mourning the death of his wife, his initial cynicism turns to compassion as he begins to learn the true human costs of the tragedy.

Based on true events, Worth is a moving reminder of the power of empathy and the value of human connection.







