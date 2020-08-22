‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ Teaser Trailer and DC FanDome Panel News

There’s no mistaking the teaser trailer for Zack Snyder’s Justice League director’s cut for the trailers supporting the original cut. This official teaser is two and a half minutes of pure Zack Snyder which means the vibe’s dark and intense.

The trailer was released as part of the Zack Snyder’s Justice League panel during DC FanDome. Snyder assured fans during the panel that his cut will include much more of Ezra Miller as The Flash as well as more of Ray Fisher’s Cyborg, two characters who got short shrift in the original cut. Plus, Snyder promised, “You’re going to see something with Flash you’ve never seen before.”

During the DC FanDome panel Snyder confirmed Justice League will air in four one-hour parts. HBO Max hasn’t announced a premiere date other than to say it will arrive in 2021. The original cut hit theaters November 17, 2017.

In addition to Ezra Miller and Ray Fisher, the cast includes Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Ben Affleck as Batman, and Jason Momoa as Aquaman. Chris Terrio wrote the screenplay and Charles Roven and Deborah Snyder produced. Christopher Nolan, Emma Thomas, Jim Rowe, Ben Affleck, Wesley Coller, Curtis Kanemoto, and Chris Terrio executive produced.

The Justice League Plot:

In Justice League, fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman's selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes — Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash — it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.








