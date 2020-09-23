‘2020 CMT Music Awards’ Nominees: 10 Artists Earn Their First Nominations

Ashley McBryde, Dan + Shay, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, Sam Hunt, and Thomas Rhett tied with the most 2020 CMT Music Awards nominations, earning three nominations each. Blanco Brown, Carrie Underwood, Gabby Barrett, Kane Brown, Little Big Town, Miranda Lambert, Old Dominion, and The Chicks followed close behind with two nominations.

The list of this year’s nominees also includes 10 first-time nominees: Blanco Brown, Caylee Hammack, Gabby Barrett, Ingrid Andress, Riley Green, Travis Denning, Halsey, Marshmello, The Highwomen, and Gwen Stefani.

Winners will be announced on Wednesday, October 21st during the awards show airing on MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network, Pop TV, and TV Land beginning at 8pm ET.

The annual CMT Music Awards are voted on by fans. Voting is now open at vote.cmt.com.

2020 CMT Music Awards Nominees:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video of the year; awarded to the artist (male, female, group/duo or collaboration) and the video director. Final nominees announced on 10/12, with final voting held until 10/16 and announced in-show.

• Ashley McBryde – “One Night Standards”

• Blanco Brown – “The Git Up”

• Carrie Underwood – “Drinking Alone”

• Dan + Shay – “I Should Probably Go To Bed”

• Keith Urban – “Polaroid”

• Kelsea Ballerini – “homecoming queen?”

• Little Big Town – “Sugar Coat”

• Luke Combs – “Beer Never Broke My Heart”

• Miranda Lambert – “Bluebird”

• Old Dominion – “Some People Do”

• Sam Hunt – “Hard To Forget”

• Tanya Tucker – “Bring My Flowers Now”

• The Chicks -“Gaslighter”

• Thomas Rhett – “Remember You Young”

FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video by a female artist; awarded to the artist

• Ashley McBryde – “One Night Standards”

• Carrie Underwood – “Drinking Alone”

• Gabby Barrett – “I Hope”

• Kelsea Ballerini – “homecoming queen?”

• Maren Morris – “The Bones”

• Miranda Lambert – “Bluebird”

MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video by a male artist; awarded to the artist

• Jason Aldean – “Got What I Got”

• Luke Bryan – “One Margarita”

• Luke Combs – “Even Though I’m Leaving”

• Morgan Wallen – “Chasin’ You (Dream Video)”

• Sam Hunt – “Hard To Forget”

• Thomas Rhett – “Remember You Young”

GROUP VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video by a group; awarded to the artists

• Lady A – “Champagne Night”

• Little Big Town – “Wine, Beer, Whiskey”

• Midland – “Cheatin’ Songs (Live From the Palomino)”

• Old Dominion – “One Man Band”

• The Chicks – “Gaslighter”

• The Highwomen – “Crowded Table”

DUO VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video by a duo; awarded to the artists

• Brothers Osborne – “All Night (Studio Performance)”

• Dan + Shay – “I Should Probably Go To Bed”

• Florida Georgia Line – “Blessings”

• LOCASH – “One Big Country Song”

• Maddie & Tae – “Die From A Broken Heart”

BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video from an artist’s major breakthrough album; awarded to the artist (male, female or group/duo)

• Blanco Brown – “The Git Up”

• Caylee Hammack – “Family Tree”

• Gabby Barrett – “I Hope”

• Ingrid Andress – “More Hearts Than Mine”

• Riley Green – “I Wish Grandpas Never Died”

• Travis Denning – “After a Few”

COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video from a collaboration; awarded to the artists

• Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani – “Nobody But You”

• Carly Pearce and Lee Brice – “I Hope You’re Happy Now”

• Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber – “10,000 Hours”

• Kane Brown featuring Nelly – “Cool Again”

• Marshmello and Kane Brown – “One Thing Right”

• Thomas Rhett featuring Jon Pardi – “Beer Can’t Fix”

CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Musical performance on a television show, series or variety special on CMT; awarded to the artist (individual, group or duo)

• From CMT Artists of the Year: Ashley McBryde – “One Night Standards”

• From CMT Crossroads: Brooks & Dunn and Luke Combs – “Brand New Man”

• From CMT Artists of the Year: Chris Young – “Drowning”

• From CMT Crossroads: Halsey and Kelsea Ballerini – “Graveyard”

• From CMT Artists of the Year: Sam Hunt – “Fancy”

• From CMT Crossroads: Sheryl Crow and Chris Stapleton – “Tell Me When It’s Over”







