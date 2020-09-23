‘Bob’s Burgers’ and ‘Family Guy’ Earn Two Season Renewals

Bob’s Burgers will be sticking around for a 12th and 13th season while Family Guy has just picked up renewal orders for its 19th and 20th seasons. Fox announced the two-season pickups which means we’ll be able to watch these animated comedies through at least the 2023 primetime season.

“Family Guy and Bob’s Burgers are key pillars of our network’s success. By taking the genre to new heights and driving pop culture in meaningful ways, they’ve laid the foundation for making ANIMATION DOMINATION one of the most powerful program blocks in all of television,” stated Michael Thorn, President, Entertainment, for FOX Entertainment. “Both of these two-season renewals affirm once again our commitment to animation and empower us to continue in our build as the leader in the space with distinct and fresh new comedies. We’d like to thank Seth, Loren and their entire teams, not to mention our partners at 20th Television, and we’re excited to continue these great shows with them.”

New episodes of Fox’s Animation Domination block premiere on Sunday, September 27, 2020.

Showrunners Loren Bouchard and Jim Dauterive created Bob’s Burgers and executive produce along with Nora Smith, Dan Fybel, Rich Rinaldi, Greg Thompson, and Jon Schroeder. Seth MacFarlane created and executive produces Family Guy. Showrunners Rich Appel and Alec Sulkin also executive produce with Steve Callaghan, Tom Devanney, Danny Smith, Kara Vallow, Mark Hentemann, and Patrick Meighan.

Fox has released details on the 11th season premiere of Bob’s Burgers as well as the 18th season premiere of Family Guy:

Bob’s Burgers “Dream A Little Bob of Bob” Plot: Bob goes on an epic quest to find a misplaced lock box key. Tina attempts to learn a hand-slapping song that everyone can do – but her – in the all-new “Dream A Little Bob of Bob” season premiere episode airing Sunday, Sept. 27 (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT).

Bob goes on an epic quest to find a misplaced lock box key. Tina attempts to learn a hand-slapping song that everyone can do – but her – in the all-new “Dream A Little Bob of Bob” season premiere episode airing Sunday, Sept. 27 (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT). Family Guy “Stewie’s First Word” Plot: Stewie finally says his first word, and it’s a swear. When Lois is shunned by the other moms, she tries to figure out where Stewie could have possibly learned it in the all-new “Stewie’s First Word” season premiere and milestone 350th episode airing Sunday, Sept. 27 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT).







