John Cena and James Gunn Team Up for ‘Peacemaker’ HBO Max Series

John Cena will be reprising his role from the upcoming The Suicide Squad film for the new HBO Max series, Peacemaker. HBO Max has given the project a straight-to-series order, with The Suicide Squad writer/director James Gunn on board to write season one’s eight episodes. Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy) will also direct some episodes of the first season.

The Suicide Squad producer Peter Safran will executive produce along with Gunn. Cena is a co-executive producer on the action-adventure comedy series.

“Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world’s biggest douchebag,” said Gunn. “I’m excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake.”

“I have said before that it has been a tremendous honor and an incredible opportunity to be part of The Suicide Squad and to work with James on what is going to be a fantastic movie. I am unbelievably excited to have the chance to team up with him again for Peacemaker. We can’t wait for fans to see this,” stated Cena.

The Suicide Squad film is set to open in theaters on August 6, 2021. Production on Peacemaker is anticipated to kick off in early 2021. Gunn’s expected to wedge it in before he starts work on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

The series will be produced by Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros. Television.

“James Gunn has the unique ability to create an expansive universe while also bringing to life the soul and wit of each character. We look forward to a deep dive into the world of Peacemaker,” said Casey Bloys, Chief Content Officer for HBO and HBO Max.

The Plot Basics, Courtesy of HBO Max:

While details about Peacemaker are being kept under wraps, the series will explore the origins of the character that Cena will play in the upcoming film, a man who believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it. The series will extend the world that Gunn is creating for The Suicide Squad movie.







