‘Academy of Country Music Awards’ 2020 Nominees Announced

Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, and producer Dann Huff lead the pack of Academy of Country Music Awards nominees, earning five nominations each. The 55th Academy of Country Music Awards is set to take place on Sunday, April 5, 2020 and will air live on CBS beginning at 8pm ET/PT (tape-delayed on the West Coast).
Reigning Entertainer of the Year Keith Urban will perform hosting duties at this year’s ACM Awards. Urban, winner of 15 ACM honors, will make his hosting debut with the 55th annual awards show.
Maren Morris’ nominations came in the Female Artist of the Year, Group of the Year, Album of the Year (two nominations), and Music Event of the Year categories. Thomas Rhett’s five nominations included Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year (two nominations), Video of the Year, and Male Artist of the Year.
Dan + Shay, Justin Bieber, Blake Shelton, and Old Dominion each earned four nominations. Eric Church, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde, and Kacey Musgraves followed with three nominations.
Academy of Country Music Awards Nominees:
MAIN AWARDS:
-
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
• Luke Bryan
• Eric Church
• Luke Combs
• Thomas Rhett
• Carrie Underwood
FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
• Kelsea Ballerini
• Miranda Lambert
• Maren Morris
• Kacey Musgraves
• Carrie Underwood
MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
• Dierks Bentley
• Luke Combs
• Thomas Rhett
• Chris Stapleton
• Keith Urban
DUO OF THE YEAR
• Brooks & Dunn
• Brothers Osborne
• Dan + Shay
• Florida Georgia Line
• Maddie & Tae
GROUP OF THE YEAR
• Lady Antebellum
• Little Big Town
• Midland
• Old Dominion
• The Highwomen
NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
• Ingrid Andress
• Gabby Barrett
• Lindsay Ell
• Caylee Hammack
• Tenille Townes
NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
• Jordan Davis
• Russell Dickerson
• Riley Green
• Cody Johnson
• Morgan Wallen
ALBUM OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
• Center Point Road – Thomas Rhett
• GIRL – Maren Morris
• Heartache Medication – Jon Pardi
• What You See Is What You Get – Luke Combs
• Wildcard – Miranda Lambert
SINGLE OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
• “God’s Country” – Blake Shelton
• “One Man Band” – Old Dominion
• “Rainbow” – Kacey Musgraves
• “Rumor” – Lee Brice
• “What If I Never Get Over You” – Lady Antebellum
SONG OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)]
• “10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay Featuring Justin Bieber).
• “Girl Goin’ Nowhere” – Ashley McBryde
• “God’s Country” – Blake Shelton
• “One Man Band” – Old Dominion
• “Some of It” – Eric Church
VIDEO OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)]
• “10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay Featuring Justin Bieber
o Director: Patrick Tracy
o Producer: Christen Pinkston
• “God’s Country” – Blake Shelton
o Director: Sophie Muller
o Producers: Jamie Amos, Patrick Kennedy
• “One Man Band” – Old Dominion
o Director: Mason Allen
o Producer: Mason Allen
• “Remember You Young” – Thomas Rhett
o Director: TK McKamy
o Producer: Dan Atchison
• “Sugar Coat” – Little Big Town
o Directors: Alexa Kinigopoulos, Stephen Kinigopoulos
o Producers: Wes Edwards, Carlo Glorioso, Angie Lorenz
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR*(Off Camera Award)
• Ashley Gorley
• Michael Hardy
• Hillary Lindsey
• Shane McAnally
• Josh Osborne
MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
• “10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay Featuring Justin Bieber
• “Dive Bar” – Garth Brooks Featuring Blake Shelton
• “Fooled Around and Fell in Love” – Miranda Lambert Featuring Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack & Elle King
• “Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
• “What Happens in a Small Town” – Brantley Gilbert Featuring Lindsay Ell
INDUSTRY AWARDS:
CASINO OF THE YEAR – THEATER
• The Colosseum at Caesars Palace – Las Vegas, Nev.
• The Joint: Tulsa – Tulsa, Okla.
• Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort – Mt. Pleasant, Mich.
• The Venetian Resort Hotel Casino – Las Vegas, Nev.
• WinStar Global Event Center – Thackerville, Okla.
CASINO OF THE YEAR – ARENA
• Mark G. Etess Arena – Atlantic City, N.J.
• MGM Grand Garden Arena – Las Vegas, Nev.
• Sandia Amphitheater – Albuquerque, N.M.
• Stir Concert Cove – Council Bluffs, Iowa
• T Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, Nev.
FESTIVAL OF THE YEAR
• Boots and Hearts Music Festival – Oro-Medonte, Ore.
• Stagecoach – Indio, Calif.
• Tortuga Music Festival – Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
• Watershed Festival – George, Wash.
• Windy City Smokeout – Chicago, Ill.
FAIR/RODEO OF THE YEAR
• California Mid-State Fair – Paso Robles, Calif.
• Cheyenne Frontier Days – Cheyenne, Wyo.
• Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo – Houston, Texas
• Minnesota State Fair – St. Paul, Minn.
• San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo – San Antonio, Texas
CLUB OF THE YEAR
• Billy Bob’s Texas – Fort Worth, Texas
• Coyote Joe’s – Charlotte, N.C.
• Grizzly Rose – Denver, Colo.
• Joe’s Live – Rosemont, Ill.
• Losers Bar & Grill – Nashville, Tenn.
THEATER OF THE YEAR
• The Beacon Theatre – New York, N.Y.
• The Chicago Theatre – Chicago, Ill.
• DeJoria Center – Salt Lake City, Utah
• Rialto Square Theatre – Joliet, Ill.
• Ruth Eckerd Hall – Clearwater, Fla.
OUTDOOR VENUE OF THE YEAR
• Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion – Gilford, N.H.
• Greek Theatre – Los Angeles, Calif.
• Innsbrook After Hours – Glen Allen, Va.
• Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, Colo.
• Rose Music Center – Huber Heights, Ohio
• The Wharf at Orange Beach – Orange Beach, Ala.
ARENA OF THE YEAR
• Infinite Energy Center – Duluth, Ga.
• Madison Square Garden – New York, N.Y.
• Staples Center – Los Angeles, Calif.
• Van Andel Arena – Grand Rapids, Mich.
• VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena – Jacksonville, Fla.
DON ROMEO TALENT BUYER OF THE YEAR
• Clay Campbell – Triangle Talent
• Gary Osier – Gary Osier Presents
• Gil Cunningham – Neste Live!
• Kell Houston – Houston Productions
• Nina Rojas – Neste Live!
• Todd Boltin – Variety Attractions
PROMOTER OF THE YEAR
• Adam Weiser – AEG Presents
• Brian O’Connell – Live Nation
• Jered Johnson – Pepper Productions
• Stacy Vee – Messina Touring Group
• Troy Vollhoffer – Premier Global Production
STUDIO RECORDING AWARDS:
BASS PLAYER OF THE YEAR
• Eli Beaird
• Mike Brignardello
• Tim Marks
• Michael Rhodes
• Jimmie Lee Sloas
DRUMMER OF THE YEAR
• Fred Eltringham
• Miles McPherson
• Greg Morrow
• Jerry Roe
• Nir Zidkyahu
GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR
• Tom Bukovac
• Dann Huff
• Rob McNelley
• Adam Shoenfeld
• Ilya Toshinskiy
PIANO/KEYBOARDS PLAYER OF THE YEAR
• David Dorn
• Tony Harrell
• Charlie Judge
• Tim Lauer
• Gordon Mote
• Mike Rojas
SPECIALTY INSTRUMENT(S) PLAYER OF THE YEAR
• Stuart Duncan
• Jenee Fleenor
• Jim Hoke
• Danny Rader
• Joe Spivey
• Charlie Worsham
STEEL GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR
• Dan Dugamore
• Paul Franklin
• Josh Grange
• Russ Pahl
• Justin Schipper
AUDIO ENGINEER OF THE YEAR
• Chuck Ainlay
• Jeff Balding
• Tony Castle
• Julian King
• Steve Marcantonio
• Justin Niebank
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
• busbee
• Buddy Cannon
• Dann Huff
• Michael Knox
• Joey Moi