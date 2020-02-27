‘Academy of Country Music Awards’ 2020 Nominees Announced

Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, and producer Dann Huff lead the pack of Academy of Country Music Awards nominees, earning five nominations each. The 55th Academy of Country Music Awards is set to take place on Sunday, April 5, 2020 and will air live on CBS beginning at 8pm ET/PT (tape-delayed on the West Coast).

Reigning Entertainer of the Year Keith Urban will perform hosting duties at this year’s ACM Awards. Urban, winner of 15 ACM honors, will make his hosting debut with the 55th annual awards show.

Maren Morris’ nominations came in the Female Artist of the Year, Group of the Year, Album of the Year (two nominations), and Music Event of the Year categories. Thomas Rhett’s five nominations included Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year (two nominations), Video of the Year, and Male Artist of the Year.

Dan + Shay, Justin Bieber, Blake Shelton, and Old Dominion each earned four nominations. Eric Church, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde, and Kacey Musgraves followed with three nominations.







Academy of Country Music Awards Nominees:

MAIN AWARDS: