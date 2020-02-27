The trailer for Universal Pictures’ new entry in the Candyman franchise kicks off with a warning not to say Candyman’s name five times while looking into a mirror. Of course, that’s exactly what five high schoolers are seen doing in the next clip from the just-released trailer.

The girls stare into the restroom’s mirror, repeat the name that shouldn’t be spoken, and just like that they’re murdered before they can even leave the bathroom.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen, Us), Teyonah Parris (If Beale Street Could Talk, The Photograph), and Colman Domingo (Euphoria, Assassination Nation) star.

Candyman – the 2020 version – was produced by MGM along with Jordan Peele and Win Rosenfeld’s Monkeypaw Productions in association with BRON Creative.

Nia DaCosta (Little Woods) directs from a screenplay by Jordan Peele and Win Rosenfield. The new film’s based on the 1992 horror movie written by Bernard Rose and the Clive Barker short story, “The Forbidden.” David Kern, Aaron L. Gilbert and Jason Cloth executive produce.

Universal Pictures is releasing Candyman in theaters on June 12, 2020.







The Plot:

For as long as residents can remember, the housing projects of Chicago’s Cabrini Green neighborhood were terrorized by a word-of-mouth ghost story about a supernatural killer with a hook for a hand, easily summoned by those daring to repeat his name five times into a mirror.

In present day, a decade after the last of the Cabrini towers were torn down, visual artist Anthony McCoy (Abdul-Mateen II) and his girlfriend, gallery director Brianna Cartwright (Parris), move into a luxury loft condo in Cabrini, now gentrified beyond recognition and inhabited by upwardly mobile millennials. With Anthony’s painting career on the brink of stalling, a chance encounter with a Cabrini Green old-timer (Domingo) exposes Anthony to the tragically horrific nature of the true story behind Candyman.

Anxious to maintain his status in the Chicago art world, Anthony begins to explore these macabre details in his studio as fresh grist for paintings, unknowingly opening a door to a complex past that unravels his own sanity and unleashes a terrifyingly viral wave of violence that puts him on a collision course with destiny.







