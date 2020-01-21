Alicia Keys Announces a World Tour and Seventh Album, ‘Alicia’

15-time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys will be traveling the globe with her just-announced “Alicia – The World Tour.” The tour is scheduled to kick off on June 5, 2020 in Dublin and will hit cities including Los Angeles, New York, Boston, Nashville, New York City, London, Paris, and Berlin. “Alicia – The World Tour” will wrap up on September 22nd in Miami at the Hard Rock Live Arena.

The world tour will feature Keys performing songs from the new album as well as her hits including “No One,” “If I Ain’t Got You,” and “Girl on Fire.” Live Nation describes the tour as “a meditation on love and life” and “a true celebration, filled with the magnetic energy that only live music can create.”

Tickets will go on sale to American Express Card Members on January 22nd at 10am local time through January 26th at 10pm local time. General public sales begin on Monday, January 27th at 10am local time.

The tour news comes hot on the heels of Alicia Keys’ announcement her seventh album, Alicia, will drop on March 20th. Album presales begin on Friday, January 24th (one day prior to Alicia’s birthday).

Keys has released “Time Machine” and “Show Me Love” from the much-anticipated album, as well as “Underdog” which became the “most added song at US top 40 radio” when it was released earlier this month.







ALICIA – THE WORLD TOUR EUROPEAN DATES:

Friday, 5 June 2020 – Dublin at 3Arena

Sunday, 7 June 2020 – Manchester at Manchester Arena

Monday, 8 June 2020 – Birmingham at Birmingham Arena

Wednesday, 10 June 2020 – London at The O2

Friday, 12 June 2020 – Antwerp at Sportpaleis

Sunday, 14 June 2020 – Hamburg at Barclaycard Arena

Tuesday, 16 June 2020 – Stockholm at Ericsson Globe

Wednesday, 17 June 2020 – Oslo at Spektrum

Friday, 19 June 2020 – Berlin at Mercedes-Benz Arena

Saturday, 20 June 2020 – Munich at Olympiahalle

Thursday, 25 June 2020 – Prague at O2 Arena

Wednesday, 1 July 2020 – Paris at Accorhotels Arena

Saturday, 4 July 2020 – Madrid at WiZink Center

Tuesday, 7 July 2020 – Barcelona at Palau Sant Jordi

Thursday, 9 July 2020 – Bordeaux at Arkéa Arena

Saturday, 11 July 2020 – Esch-sur-Alzette at Rockhal

Tuesday, 14 July 2020 – Cologne at Lanxess Arena

Friday, 17 July 2020 – Mannheim at SAP Arena

Saturday, 18 July 2020 – Zurich at Hallenstadion

Monday, 20 July 2020 – Krakow at Tauron Arena

ALICIA – THE WORLD TOUR NORTH AMERICA DATES:

Tuesday, July 28, 2020 – Jacksonville, FL at Daily’s Place

Thursday, July 30, 2020 – Atlanta, GA at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Sunday, August 2, 2020 – Nashville, TN at Ascend Amphitheater

Tuesday, August 4, 2020 – Charlotte, NC at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

Wednesday, August 5, 2020 – Baltimore, MD at MECU Pavilion

Friday, August 7, 2020 – Washington, DC at The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Sunday, August 9, 2020 – Philadelphia, PA at The Met Philadelphia

Tuesday, August 11, 2020 – Boston, MA at Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

Thursday, August 14, 2020 – New York, NY at Radio City Music Hall

Sunday, August 16, 2020 – Toronto, ON at Budweiser Stage

Tuesday, August 18, 2020 – Detroit, MI at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Wednesday, August 19, 2020 – Cincinnati, OH at PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center

Friday, August 21, 2020 – Cleveland, OH at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Tuesday, August 25, 2020 – Chicago, IL at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Wednesday, August 26, 2020 – Kansas City, MO at Starlight Theatre

Thursday, August 27, 2020 – Denver, CO at Bellco Theatre

Sunday, August 30, 2020 – Seattle, WA at WAMU Theater

Monday, August 31, 2020 – Vancouver, BC at Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

Wednesday, September 2, 2020 – Portland, OR at Theatre of the Clouds at Moda Center

Friday, September 4, 2020 – San Francisco, CA at The Masonic

Tuesday, September 8, 2020 – Los Angeles, CA at Greek Theatre

Friday, September 11, 2020 – San Diego, CA at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Saturday, September 12, 2020 – Phoenix, AZ at Arizona Federal Theatre (Comerica Theater)

Tuesday, September 15, 2020 – Houston, TX at Smart Financial Center at Sugar Land

Wednesday, September 16, 2020 – Dallas, TX at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Saturday, September 19, 2020 – Orlando, FL at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Sunday, September 20, 2020 – Tampa, FL at Hard Rock Event Center

Tuesday, September 22, 2020 – Miami, FL at Hard Rock Live Arena







