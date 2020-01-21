Alicia Keys Announces a World Tour and Seventh Album, ‘Alicia’

15-time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys will be traveling the globe with her just-announced “Alicia – The World Tour.” The tour is scheduled to kick off on June 5, 2020 in Dublin and will hit cities including Los Angeles, New York, Boston, Nashville, New York City, London, Paris, and Berlin. “Alicia – The World Tour” will wrap up on September 22nd in Miami at the Hard Rock Live Arena.
The world tour will feature Keys performing songs from the new album as well as her hits including “No One,” “If I Ain’t Got You,” and “Girl on Fire.” Live Nation describes the tour as “a meditation on love and life” and “a true celebration, filled with the magnetic energy that only live music can create.”
Tickets will go on sale to American Express Card Members on January 22nd at 10am local time through January 26th at 10pm local time. General public sales begin on Monday, January 27th at 10am local time.
The tour news comes hot on the heels of Alicia Keys’ announcement her seventh album, Alicia, will drop on March 20th. Album presales begin on Friday, January 24th (one day prior to Alicia’s birthday).
Keys has released “Time Machine” and “Show Me Love” from the much-anticipated album, as well as “Underdog” which became the “most added song at US top 40 radio” when it was released earlier this month.
ALICIA – THE WORLD TOUR EUROPEAN DATES:
Friday, 5 June 2020 – Dublin at 3Arena
Sunday, 7 June 2020 – Manchester at Manchester Arena
Monday, 8 June 2020 – Birmingham at Birmingham Arena
Wednesday, 10 June 2020 – London at The O2
Friday, 12 June 2020 – Antwerp at Sportpaleis
Sunday, 14 June 2020 – Hamburg at Barclaycard Arena
Tuesday, 16 June 2020 – Stockholm at Ericsson Globe
Wednesday, 17 June 2020 – Oslo at Spektrum
Friday, 19 June 2020 – Berlin at Mercedes-Benz Arena
Saturday, 20 June 2020 – Munich at Olympiahalle
Thursday, 25 June 2020 – Prague at O2 Arena
Wednesday, 1 July 2020 – Paris at Accorhotels Arena
Saturday, 4 July 2020 – Madrid at WiZink Center
Tuesday, 7 July 2020 – Barcelona at Palau Sant Jordi
Thursday, 9 July 2020 – Bordeaux at Arkéa Arena
Saturday, 11 July 2020 – Esch-sur-Alzette at Rockhal
Tuesday, 14 July 2020 – Cologne at Lanxess Arena
Friday, 17 July 2020 – Mannheim at SAP Arena
Saturday, 18 July 2020 – Zurich at Hallenstadion
Monday, 20 July 2020 – Krakow at Tauron Arena
ALICIA – THE WORLD TOUR NORTH AMERICA DATES:
Tuesday, July 28, 2020 – Jacksonville, FL at Daily’s Place
Thursday, July 30, 2020 – Atlanta, GA at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
Sunday, August 2, 2020 – Nashville, TN at Ascend Amphitheater
Tuesday, August 4, 2020 – Charlotte, NC at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
Wednesday, August 5, 2020 – Baltimore, MD at MECU Pavilion
Friday, August 7, 2020 – Washington, DC at The Theater at MGM National Harbor
Sunday, August 9, 2020 – Philadelphia, PA at The Met Philadelphia
Tuesday, August 11, 2020 – Boston, MA at Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
Thursday, August 14, 2020 – New York, NY at Radio City Music Hall
Sunday, August 16, 2020 – Toronto, ON at Budweiser Stage
Tuesday, August 18, 2020 – Detroit, MI at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Wednesday, August 19, 2020 – Cincinnati, OH at PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center
Friday, August 21, 2020 – Cleveland, OH at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Tuesday, August 25, 2020 – Chicago, IL at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Wednesday, August 26, 2020 – Kansas City, MO at Starlight Theatre
Thursday, August 27, 2020 – Denver, CO at Bellco Theatre
Sunday, August 30, 2020 – Seattle, WA at WAMU Theater
Monday, August 31, 2020 – Vancouver, BC at Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
Wednesday, September 2, 2020 – Portland, OR at Theatre of the Clouds at Moda Center
Friday, September 4, 2020 – San Francisco, CA at The Masonic
Tuesday, September 8, 2020 – Los Angeles, CA at Greek Theatre
Friday, September 11, 2020 – San Diego, CA at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
Saturday, September 12, 2020 – Phoenix, AZ at Arizona Federal Theatre (Comerica Theater)
Tuesday, September 15, 2020 – Houston, TX at Smart Financial Center at Sugar Land
Wednesday, September 16, 2020 – Dallas, TX at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Saturday, September 19, 2020 – Orlando, FL at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
Sunday, September 20, 2020 – Tampa, FL at Hard Rock Event Center
Tuesday, September 22, 2020 – Miami, FL at Hard Rock Live Arena