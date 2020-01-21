Trending
ShowbizJunkies
You are at:»»Alicia Keys Announces a World Tour and Seventh Album, ‘Alicia’

Alicia Keys Announces a World Tour and Seventh Album, ‘Alicia’

0
By on Music, Music Artists - Album Details, Biographies and News, Music News, Music Videos

15-time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys will be traveling the globe with her just-announced “Alicia – The World Tour.” The tour is scheduled to kick off on June 5, 2020 in Dublin and will hit cities including Los Angeles, New York, Boston, Nashville, New York City, London, Paris, and Berlin. “Alicia – The World Tour” will wrap up on September 22nd in Miami at the Hard Rock Live Arena.

The world tour will feature Keys performing songs from the new album as well as her hits including “No One,” “If I Ain’t Got You,” and “Girl on Fire.” Live Nation describes the tour as “a meditation on love and life” and “a true celebration, filled with the magnetic energy that only live music can create.”

Tickets will go on sale to American Express Card Members on January 22nd at 10am local time through January 26th at 10pm local time. General public sales begin on Monday, January 27th at 10am local time.

The tour news comes hot on the heels of Alicia Keys’ announcement her seventh album, Alicia, will drop on March 20th. Album presales begin on Friday, January 24th (one day prior to Alicia’s birthday).

Keys has released “Time Machine” and “Show Me Love” from the much-anticipated album, as well as “Underdog” which became the “most added song at US top 40 radio” when it was released earlier this month.



ALICIA – THE WORLD TOUR EUROPEAN DATES:

    Friday, 5 June 2020 – Dublin at 3Arena
    Sunday, 7 June 2020 – Manchester at Manchester Arena
    Monday, 8 June 2020 – Birmingham at Birmingham Arena
    Wednesday, 10 June 2020 – London at The O2
    Friday, 12 June 2020 – Antwerp at Sportpaleis
    Sunday, 14 June 2020 – Hamburg at Barclaycard Arena
    Tuesday, 16 June 2020 – Stockholm at Ericsson Globe
    Wednesday, 17 June 2020 – Oslo at Spektrum
    Friday, 19 June 2020 – Berlin at Mercedes-Benz Arena
    Saturday, 20 June 2020 – Munich at Olympiahalle
    Thursday, 25 June 2020 – Prague at O2 Arena
    Wednesday, 1 July 2020 – Paris at Accorhotels Arena
    Saturday, 4 July 2020 – Madrid at WiZink Center
    Tuesday, 7 July 2020 – Barcelona at Palau Sant Jordi
    Thursday, 9 July 2020 – Bordeaux at Arkéa Arena
    Saturday, 11 July 2020 – Esch-sur-Alzette at Rockhal
    Tuesday, 14 July 2020 – Cologne at Lanxess Arena
    Friday, 17 July 2020 – Mannheim at SAP Arena
    Saturday, 18 July 2020 – Zurich at Hallenstadion
    Monday, 20 July 2020 – Krakow at Tauron Arena

ALICIA – THE WORLD TOUR NORTH AMERICA DATES:

    Tuesday, July 28, 2020 – Jacksonville, FL at Daily’s Place
    Thursday, July 30, 2020 – Atlanta, GA at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
    Sunday, August 2, 2020 – Nashville, TN at Ascend Amphitheater
    Tuesday, August 4, 2020 – Charlotte, NC at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
    Wednesday, August 5, 2020 – Baltimore, MD at MECU Pavilion
    Friday, August 7, 2020 – Washington, DC at The Theater at MGM National Harbor
    Sunday, August 9, 2020 – Philadelphia, PA at The Met Philadelphia
    Tuesday, August 11, 2020 – Boston, MA at Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
    Thursday, August 14, 2020 – New York, NY at Radio City Music Hall
    Sunday, August 16, 2020 – Toronto, ON at Budweiser Stage
    Tuesday, August 18, 2020 – Detroit, MI at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
    Wednesday, August 19, 2020 – Cincinnati, OH at PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center
    Friday, August 21, 2020 – Cleveland, OH at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
    Tuesday, August 25, 2020 – Chicago, IL at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
    Wednesday, August 26, 2020 – Kansas City, MO at Starlight Theatre
    Thursday, August 27, 2020 – Denver, CO at Bellco Theatre
    Sunday, August 30, 2020 – Seattle, WA at WAMU Theater
    Monday, August 31, 2020 – Vancouver, BC at Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
    Wednesday, September 2, 2020 – Portland, OR at Theatre of the Clouds at Moda Center
    Friday, September 4, 2020 – San Francisco, CA at The Masonic
    Tuesday, September 8, 2020 – Los Angeles, CA at Greek Theatre
    Friday, September 11, 2020 – San Diego, CA at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
    Saturday, September 12, 2020 – Phoenix, AZ at Arizona Federal Theatre (Comerica Theater)
    Tuesday, September 15, 2020 – Houston, TX at Smart Financial Center at Sugar Land
    Wednesday, September 16, 2020 – Dallas, TX at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
    Saturday, September 19, 2020 – Orlando, FL at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
    Sunday, September 20, 2020 – Tampa, FL at Hard Rock Event Center
    Tuesday, September 22, 2020 – Miami, FL at Hard Rock Live Arena




Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply