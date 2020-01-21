Dare Me Season 1 Episode 5 Photos: Preview of “Parallel Trenches”

USA Network’s Dare Me season one episode four found all of the key relationships at the core of the series continuing to deteriorate. Plus, Beth threw a party with the military guys that spiraled completely out of control. Season one episode five, airing on January 26, 2020 at 10pm ET/PT, shows the repercussions of that night of hard partying.

The season one cast includes Herizen Guardiola as Addy Hanlon, Marlo Kelly as Beth Cassidy, Willa Fitzgerald as Coach Colette French, Paul Fitzgerald as Bert Cassidy, Zach Roerig as Sarge Will Mosley, Rob Heaps as Matt French, and Alison Thornton as Tacy Cassidy.

“Parallel Trenches” Plot – The party fallout wreaks havoc on Addy, Beth and Colette’s nerves, leading to a shocking accident.







Details on Season 1, Courtesy of USA Network:

“Dare Me is an unflinching exploration of teen angst, jealousy, loyalty and the dynamics of power in a small Midwestern town.

Peering behind the all-American facade, the series dives into the cutthroat world of competitive high school cheerleading. It follows the fraught relationship between two best friends (Guardiola and Kelly) after a new coach (Fitzgerald) arrives to bring their team to prominence. While the girls’ friendship is put to the test, their young lives are changed forever when a shocking crime rocks their quiet rust belt town.

Part coming-of-age story, part sports drama, part murder mystery, Dare Me exposes the physical and psychological extremes that some young women are willing to endure in order to get ahead.”