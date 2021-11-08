BTS and Megan Thee Stallion to Perform on the ‘American Music Awards’

ABC’s first batch of performers confirmed for the 2021 American Music Awards includes six-time AMA winners BTS and AMA winner Megan Thee Stallion. They’re expected to perform their chart-topping collaboration “Butter” during this year’s star-studded broadcast, marking the televised world premiere performance of the single.

BTS previously performed on the 2020 AMAs and is competing this year in the Artist of the Year, Favorite Pop Song, and Favorite Pop Duo or Group categories. Megan Thee Stallion is up for three AMAs this year including Favorite Trending Song, Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist, and Favorite Hip-Hop Album.

This year’s AMA nomination leader Olivia Rodrigo will take the stage for the first time. And two-time AMA winner Bad Bunny is returning to the AMA stage to perform “Lo Siento BB:/.”

Cardi B will make her hosting debut with the 2021 American Music Awards. The show will be broadcast live from Los Angeles on Sunday, November 21st at 8pm ET/PT (tape-delayed on the West Coast).

The AMAs are voted on by fans, with voting still open via TikTok.

About the American Music Awards:

“Nominees are based on key fan interactions – as reflected on the Billboard charts – including streaming, album sales, song sales and radio airplay. These measurements are tracked by Billboard and its data partner MRC Data, and cover the time period Sept. 25, 2020, through Sept. 23, 2021.”







