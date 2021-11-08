Paramount+’s animated Star Trek series, Star Trek: Prodigy, has been renewed for a second season after posting the best viewership numbers of any original animated series on the streaming service. Season one kicked off on October 28, 2021 and will take a short break after its upcoming November 18th episode. The remaining episodes of the first half of season one will begin airing on January 6, 2022.

Season one’s second half, consisting of 10 new episodes, will arrive in 2022.

The animated series’ voice cast includes Kate Mulgrew (Hologram Kathryn Janeway), Brett Gray (Dal), Ella Purnell (Gwyn), Rylee Alazraqui (Rok-Tahk), Angus Imrie (Zero), Jason Mantzoukas (Jankom Pog), Dee Bradley Baker (Murf), John Noble (The Diviner), and Jimmi Simpson (Drednok).

Kevin Hageman and Dan Hageman developed the series and serve as showrunners and executive producers. Director and executive producer Ben Hibon is a co-showrunner. Additional executive producers include Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Katie Krentz, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth.

The series is produced by CBS Studios’ Eye Animation Productions, Nickelodeon Animation Studio, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment.

The Plot, Courtesy of Paramount+:

Star Trek: Prodigy is the first Star Trek series aimed at younger audiences, and follows a motley crew of young aliens who must figure out how to work together while navigating a greater galaxy, in search of a better future. These six young outcasts know nothing about the ship they have commandeered – a first in the history of the Star Trek franchise – but over the course of their adventures together, they will each be introduced to Starfleet and the ideals it represents.







