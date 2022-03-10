Anthony Mackie and Kelsea Ballerini to Co-Host the ‘CMT Music Awards’

Anthony Mackie (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) will co-host the 2022 CMT Music Awards with returning host Kelsea Ballerini. Mackie presented the Video of the Year award in 2021 and 2022 marks his debut as co-host.

“I had the pleasure of presenting at last year’s CMT Music Awards and received the warmest welcome from the country music community and the city of Nashville,” said Anthony Mackie. “I can’t wait to get back to Music City to co-host this year’s awards with the amazing Kelsea Ballerini.”

“I’m thrilled to be returning as host at this year’s CMT Awards with Anthony Mackie,” said Kelsea Ballerini. “This award show is always a special one, as it revolves around the fans and celebrates their favorite artists. This year is especially cool to be a part of as CMT grows into a network spot and expands for even more fans to get involved. It’s going to be a big one and I can’t wait!”

This year’s awards show will air live on Monday, April 11th beginning at 8pm ET/PT (tape-delayed on the West Coast). The 2022 show, which marks the first time partnering with the CBS Television Network, will also air an extended version on April 15th at 8pm ET/PT exclusively on CMT.

Nominations for the 2022 CMT Music Awards will be announced on Wednesday, March 16th. Fans will be able to vote for their favorites via vote.cmt.com.

“We couldn’t pass up the opportunity to pair one of the biggest names in country music with one of the world’s most electrifying superheroes to host our biggest CMT MUSIC AWARDS ever,” stated Margaret Comeaux, John Hamlin and Leslie Fram, executive producers, CMT MUSIC AWARDS. “Kelsea and Anthony are each wildly successful in their own right, and combined, they bring mega star power that transcends the worlds of music, film and pop culture with a supersized fan base. We know this dynamic duo is the perfect pairing to bring our show to the next level, as we reach our largest global audience ever, LIVE on CBS.”







