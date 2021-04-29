Billboard Music Awards 2021 Nominees: The Weeknd Scores 16 Nominations

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards (BBMA) nominees were announced today via live stream, with The Weeknd topping this year’s list with 16 nominations. The Weeknd picked up nominations in categories including Top Artist, Top Male Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Streaming Songs Artist, and Top Song Sales Artist. His 2020 album, After Hours, picked up multiple nominations including Top Billboard 200 Album and Top R&B Album. And the album’s hit single “Blinding Lights” was nominated in five categories.

DaBaby’s 11 nominations made him the second-top nominated artist, scoring Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Rap Artist, Top Streaming Song (for “Rockstar” and “Whats Poppin), and Top Rap Album nominations. A win in any category would net him his first Billboard Music Awards trophy.

Grammy-nominated global superstars BTS are nominated in four categories, hitting a new high mark for the group and making history as the most nominations earned by any Korean act in the history of the BBMAs. The group is up for Top Duo/Group, Top Selling Song – “Dynamite,” Top Song Sale Artists, and Top Social Artists.

Late rappers Pop Smoke and Juice WRLD received multiple nods, with the 2021 nominations marking the “first time in a decade that two of the top ten finalists received posthumous recognition.”

The Billboard Music Awards consist of 51 categories and cover all musical genres. This year’s awards show will take place on Sunday, May 23rd and will be broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles at 5pm PT/8pm ET on NBC.

NBC and dick clark productions announced presenters will include Anitta, FINNEAS, Luis Fonsi, Rob Gronkowski, Paris Hilton, Leslie Jordan, Tate McRae, and Jay Pharoah.

According to Billboard, “this year’s awards are based on the chart period of March 21, 2020 through April 3, 2021. Billboard Music Awards finalists and winners are based on key fan interactions with music, including album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay, and social engagement, tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including MRC Data. Fan-voted categories include Top Social Artist and Top Collaboration.”

2021 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS NOMINEES:

Top Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Pop Smoke

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Top New Artist

Gabby Barrett

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Pop Smoke

Rod Wave

Top Male Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd

Top Female Artist

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Dua Lipa

Megan Thee Stallion

Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group

AC/DC

AJR

BTS

Dan + Shay

Maroon 5

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Pop Smoke

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist

DaBaby

Drake

Dua Lipa

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd

Top Streaming Songs Artist

DaBaby

Drake

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd

Top Song Sales Artist

Justin Bieber

BTS

Megan Thee Stallion

Morgan Wallen

The Weeknd

Top Radio Songs Artist

Justin Bieber

Lewis Capaldi

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

The Weeknd

Top Social Artist (Fan Voted)

BLACKPINK

BTS

Ariana Grande

SB19

Seventeen

For a full list of nominees visit Billboard Music Awards.








