Multi-Grammy Award-winner Billie Eilish just announced details, including a tracklist, for her much-anticipated sophomore album. Happier Than Ever will consist of 16 songs and will be released on July 30, 2021 by Darkroom/Interscope Records/Universal Music Canada. Eilish’s upcoming album is currently available to preorder.

Billie Eilish’s record-breaking first album, WHEN WE ALL GO TO SLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?, was completely written by then 19-year-old Billie Eilish and her brother FINNEAS, who also served as producer on his sister’s debut album recorded at the family’s LA home. The siblings are also responsible for writing and producing all of Happier Than Ever‘s 16 tracks.

Following her announcement of Happier Than Ever, today Eilish dropped a new single titled “Your Power” along with its official music video. The multi-platinum singer took to Instagram to talk about her new single, saying, “This is one of my favorite songs I’ve ever written. I feel very vulnerable putting this one out because I hold it so close to my heart. This is about many different situations that we’ve all either witnessed or experienced. I hope this can inspire change. Try not to abuse your power.”

The official music video for the single was shot in California’s Simi Valley.

According to the label, Happier Than Ever will be released as “Deluxe and Super Deluxe box-sets, as well as in 2 exclusive color-way vinyl, cassette, photo-book, and CD.” Details on the album are available on Billie Eilish’s official website.

Eilish’s chart history includes singles “Therefore I Am” and “my Future” hitting the number two and number six spots, respectively, on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Both those songs are included on her second album.

The talented singer-songwriter earned a spot in the record books by becoming the youngest artist to receive nominations and win in all the major categories at the 62nd Grammy Awards held in 2020. Eilish earned Grammy Awards in the Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Vocal Album categories. She was also nominated for four awards at the 63rd Grammy Awards, adding to her trophy shelf with wins in the Record of the Year (for “everything I wanted”) and Best Song Written For Visual Media (for “No Time To Die”) categories.

HAPPIER THAN EVER TRACKLIST:

1. Getting Older

2. I Didn’t Change My Number

3. Billie Bossa Nova

4. my future

5. Oxytocin

6. GOLDWING

7. Lost Cause

8. Halley’s Comet

9. Not My Responsibility

10. OverHeated

11. Everybody Dies

12. Your Power

13. NDA

14. Therefore I Am

15. Happier Than Ever

16. Male Fantasy







