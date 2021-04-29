First Look: ‘Sweet Tooth’ Teaser Trailer and Season 1 Photos

Netflix’s series adaptation of Jeff Lemire’s popular DC comic book Sweet Tooth just released its first teaser trailer along with photos from season one. The teaser hosted on Netflix’s YouTube channel has almost as many commenters discussing the brilliance of Lemire’s writing as it does commenters noting Marvel star Robert Downey Jr (Avengers: Endgame, Iron Man) is executive producing this DC project with his wife and producing partner Susan Downey.

The cast includes Christian Convery (Gus), Nonso Anozie (Tommy Jepperd), Adeel Akhtar (Dr. Aditya Singh), Aliza Vellani (Rani Singh), and Stefania LaVie Owen (Bear). Dania Ramirez (Aimee Eden), Neil Sandilands (General Abbot), Will Forte (Father), and James Brolin (Narrator) also star.

“We wanted to make a show that offers escape and adventure, where nature is reclaiming the world and in many ways it feels like a fairytale. Sweet Tooth is a new kind of dystopian story, it’s very lush and hopeful,” explained executive producer, writer, director and co-showrunner Jim Mickle. “We want people to come into this world where there’s beauty and hope and adventure. This is a sweeping story — we ride on trains, climb mountaintops, run through forests. This is a show about what makes a family, what home really means, and why it’s important to keep faith in humanity.”

Season one was shot in New Zealand and consists of eight hour-long episodes.

“Sweet Tooth the series has been in the making since 2016, and the comics existed even well before that, but I think everyone is going to relate to the show and this story even more than we even thought when we first started working on it. When you watch Sweet Tooth, you feel hopeful about the future,” said executive producer, writer, and co-showrunner Beth Schwartz.

Netflix has set a June 4, 2021 global premiere date.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

Years after “The Great Crumble” changed everything, a hybrid deer-boy forms an unlikely bond with a wandering loner. Together, they embark on an extraordinary adventure through the lush, dangerous world left behind, searching for the meaning of home.







