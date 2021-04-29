‘9-1-1’ Season 4 Episode 11 Preview: Photos, Plot and Air Date

The team winds up in the line of fire on Fox’s 9-1-1 season four episode 11. “First Responders” is set to air on Monday, May 3, 2021 at 8pm ET/PT.

Season four’s cast includes executive producer Angela Bassett as Athena Grant, executive producer Peter Krause as Bobby Nash, and Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Kendall. Oliver Stark plays Evan “Buck” Buckley, Aisha Hinds is Henrietta “Hen” Wilson, Kenneth Choi is Howie “Chimney” Han, Ryan Guzman plays Eddie Diaz, and Rockmond Dunbar is Michael Grant.

“First Responders” Plot: The members of the 118 rush to the site of a hit-and-run that leaves a familiar face in critical condition. Meanwhile, with Buck’s help, Athena investigates the case of a missing woman last seen in a casino and Josh recalls an emergency in 2006 that led him to become a 9-1-1 operator.

Series Description, Courtesy of Fox:

Creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear reimagine the procedural drama with 9-1-1, exploring the high-pressure experiences of police officers, firefighters and dispatchers who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking and heart-stopping situations. These emergency responders must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in their own lives.