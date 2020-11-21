BTS Soars to the Top of the Charts with ‘BE (Deluxe Edition)’

Global phenoms BTS released their highly anticipated album BE (Deluxe Edition) in the early morning hours of November 20, 2020. The release of their new album comes on the heels of the global success of their smash hit “Dynamite” which landed in the number one spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart for three nonconsecutive weeks.

“Dynamite” broke several records, including the most viewed music video in 24 hours in YouTube history, and earned them the title of first Korean act to gain a number one song on Billboard’s Hot 100. The catchy pop single also broke records on the streaming platform, Spotify.

Accompanying their new album was the official music video for the lead single “Life Goes On,” directed by band member Jungkook and exuding warmth and comfort. When asked about the lead single at their recent global press conference, leader of the group, RM, stated, “‘Life Goes On’ is different. It is a little bit more wavy. It is very sincere but also a little soft and esthetic. Our way of providing healing and consolation that life continues to go on.”

In addition to “Dynamite,” BE contains six new tracks along with a skit that captures how BTS members felt when they heard the news that “Dynamite” went number one.

TRACKLIST:

“Life Goes On” “Fly To My Room” “Blue & Grey” Skit “Telepathy” “Dis-ease” “Stay” “Dynamite”

Released at midnight, BE quickly went to number one on the U.S. iTunes album chart (snagging the top spot in less than an hour) and all eight tracks, including the skit, are currently occupying the top eight spots on the “All-Genre” Top 200 chart, with ‘Life Goes On’ at number one.

BTS will be performing both “Dynamite” and “Life Goes On” at the American Music Awards on November 22nd. The awards show will mark the world premiere of “Life Goes On.” The group will also be competing as nominees at the AMAs, vying for awards in the “Favorite Duo or Group – Pop/Rock” and “Favorite Social Artists” categories.

They’ll also make an appearance on Good Morning America as part of the show’s concert series on November 23rd.







